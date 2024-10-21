Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYCarpet cleaner -
decibel

311 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317487 21-Oct-2024 13:20
Send private message

Many years ago, Consumer had an item in their magazine about spot cleaners for carpet.  The really interesting part was they mixed up their own recipe and, lo and behold, it turned out to be the best product and over the years, held its own against commercial products.

 

I promptly followed the recipe and can confirm that it was an excellent cleaner.

 

Now however, in shifting from one house to another, I have lost the recipe and as I am no longer a Consumer member, I cannot access their website to try to find it.

 

I think it contained white vinegar, wool-mix and green dish-washing liquid amongst other things.

 

Do any of you wonderful people know more about this or maybe, if a Consumer member, could look on their website amongst their archive?

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Wakrak
1670 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299462 21-Oct-2024 13:25
Send private message

Is this it? 

 

Consumer Homemade Carpet cleaner: Mix 2 Tbls Dishwashing liquid, 3 Tbls White Vinegar, 1/4 cup Water. Work into stain. Blot dry with clean towel.

 

Facebook

 

Consumer NZ says vinegar and baking soda mix beats commercial cleaners | Stuff

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
decibel

311 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3299465 21-Oct-2024 13:35
Send private message

Aarrggh !   This is what I get when I am not on Facebook and have deleted that horrible Stuff Android app - actually, I have abandoned Stuff everywhere.

 

Thank you very much for the great response; only 5 minutes!

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299469 21-Oct-2024 14:10
Send private message

decibel: The really interesting part was they mixed up their own recipe and, lo and behold, it turned out to be the best product and over the years, held its own against commercial products. 

 

It's either surprising, or not surprising, depending on your point of view, how often this is the case.  A couple of years ago I wrote to them and asked them to add using plain water to their cleaning-product tests as a control.  Not only were there a lot of products that barely better than as using straight tap water, there were ones that actually performed worse than tap water.

 

As a rough rule of thumb, anything with "Eco" or "Green" in the name is about as effective as tap water.



johno1234
2613 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299473 21-Oct-2024 14:25
Send private message

neb:

 

As a rough rule of thumb, anything with "Eco" or "Green" in the name is about as effective as tap water.

 

 

... and also a likely cause of dead penguins and morose polar bears.

 

 

decibel

311 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3299476 21-Oct-2024 14:31
Send private message

Thanks NEB, they obviously took note of your suggestion.

 

There it is at the bottom of this page, https://www.consumer.org.nz/products/carpet-stain-removers/review 

 

👍 

Ragnor
8188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299528 21-Oct-2024 16:29
Send private message

A mild acid (vinegar) + surfactant (dish washing liquid) sort of makes sense, most general purpose spay cleaners are primarily citric acid

 

Baking soda + water makes sense as you are making an abrasive paste, a budget Jif (cream cleaner)

 

Baking soda + vinegar seems pointless, you'll just end up with water, co2 and salt

 

See here https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/vinegar-baking-soda-cleaning-mixture-myth-36880375

 

 

 

tdgeek
29554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299539 21-Oct-2024 17:13
Send private message

Yes, sodium acetate if I recall. 



neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299545 21-Oct-2024 17:55
Send private message

Ragnor: Baking soda + vinegar seems pointless, you'll just end up with water, co2 and salt

 

Could they have meant baking powder?  That contains baking soda + a weak acid, which is what reacts when wet to give the necessary reaction for baking.  Presumably baking powder + vinegar would give vinegar, as the weak alkali and weak acid in baking soda would neutralise each other.

mattwnz
20003 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299597 21-Oct-2024 19:45
Send private message

It depends if the stain is new and wet, or dry. If dry it is a different story IMO. The Bremworth dry carpet spray is amazing for dry stains on wool carpet. 

Eva888
2330 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3300754 23-Oct-2024 22:47
Send private message

I have used the Maxcare spray-on carpet cleaner from The Warehouse and it has been brilliant for spot stains and very reasonably priced. I wet the stain first then spray and rub it in and let it dry.

 

Beware of baking soda and vinegar type mixes and test a tiny bit first where it’s not noticeable. I used similar off the internet, sworn to remove all stains and it discoloured the stain so badly that it left an orange mark worse than the original. It certainly wasn’t neutral. 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300759 23-Oct-2024 23:07
Send private message

Eva888: I have used the Maxcare spray-on carpet cleaner from The Warehouse and it has been brilliant for spot stains and very reasonably priced.

 

Any feel for how it does with non-dirt stains, for example a hypothetical cat that decided to disassemble a hypothetical mouse on the carpet?  Looks like it's mail-order only so not easy to read the active-ingredients list on the can.

Eva888
2330 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3300796 24-Oct-2024 08:39
Send private message

neb:

 

Eva888: I have used the Maxcare spray-on carpet cleaner from The Warehouse and it has been brilliant for spot stains and very reasonably priced.

 

Any feel for how it does with non-dirt stains, for example a hypothetical cat that decided to disassemble a hypothetical mouse on the carpet?  Looks like it's mail-order only so not easy to read the active-ingredients list on the can.

 

 

Our carpets are pure wool so can’t use an enzyme cleaner which would be great for hypothetical stains as yours and something to consider using if they are poly or nylon. Definitely drop water on the stain first and blot and repeat to soften before you use anything else on it.

 

You are in Auckland  and I note a place called Dollar Outlet also has it. My can is grey. The ones at the Warehouse are now red. Hopefully same active ingredients. Warehouse did a click and collect when I tried. Costs $4.80

 

https://www.dollaroutlet.co.nz/

 

 

 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3301240 24-Oct-2024 22:39
Send private message

Thanks!  I ended up picking up whatever the local Fresh & Save (Auckland supermarket chain) has which was easier than click&collect, the text looks more or less identical to the one you'd posted so it could be more or less the same thing.  I'll give it a go on the weekend.

 

Edited to add: Ah, enzyme cleaners, I'd tried that but it didn't seem to have any effect.  I'd actually got most of it out when it was still fairly fresh, it was only a few days later that I noticed in direct sunlight that there was still a residual mark in two of the spots that wasn't too noticeable under electric light.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright