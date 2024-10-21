Many years ago, Consumer had an item in their magazine about spot cleaners for carpet. The really interesting part was they mixed up their own recipe and, lo and behold, it turned out to be the best product and over the years, held its own against commercial products.

I promptly followed the recipe and can confirm that it was an excellent cleaner.

Now however, in shifting from one house to another, I have lost the recipe and as I am no longer a Consumer member, I cannot access their website to try to find it.

I think it contained white vinegar, wool-mix and green dish-washing liquid amongst other things.

Do any of you wonderful people know more about this or maybe, if a Consumer member, could look on their website amongst their archive?