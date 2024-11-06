Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRepair a broken chair leg
MurrayM

2458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317690 6-Nov-2024 13:56
Send private message

So my dining room table and chairs, about 18 years old, has two chairs where a front leg has fallen off. Here's what they look like:

 

 

As you can see there's a single bolt that holds the leg on. This bolt screws into a threaded insert (the object underneath the bolt in my photo) which is screwed into the chair leg. The threaded insert has little teeth on the outside to bite into the wood of the chair leg and is screwed into place with a hex key (or Allan key or whatever you want to call them).

 

The hole that the threaded insert goes into has enlargened so that the insert no longer holds tight to the wood. Fortunately that's the only problem, the chair leg is otherwise intact with no splitting of the wood or anything.

 

I've watched a few YouTube videos showing people fix these. If the hole is really large then they'll insert a piece of dowel and glue that into place and drill a new hole for the insert. I don't think mine is that far gone, so I was thinking of gluing in some toothpicks around the inner edge of the hole and then reinserting the threaded insert and gluing that into place (they previously weren't glued into place). This is another method I've seen mentioned.

 

I've seen a lot of people recommend epoxy glue to glue the insert into place (some also use wood glue). I have some old J-B Weld that I know is really strong stuff, but it's about 10 years old. Their website says it has a shelf-life of 3 years and will last longer if it's been properly stored. I'm pretty sure that mine is still good, it certainly hasn't gone hard in the tubes. The back of the packet says it's good for wood and metal.

 

Should I try my old J-B Weld glue or buy something new? If get a new glue, what would you recommend from Mitre 10?

Create new topic
elpenguino
3431 posts

Uber Geek


  #3305911 6-Nov-2024 14:05
Send private message

Firstly, IANAC.

 

I dont like the idea of glue doing all the heavy lifting so I'd favour drilling out, insert dowel (held by friction + glue) , drill for original insert, done.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



SATTV
1649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3305912 6-Nov-2024 14:30
Send private message

If you dont have a drill press I would not overdrill as that is on an angle, you would easily take too much out.

 

If it was me I would just use PVA glue and wait 24 hours and you should be good to go.

 

I do like the idea of Matchsitcks and glue.

If that failes you can look at something like Gorilla Glue or no more nails, that stuff is really strong.

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

MurrayM

2458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305915 6-Nov-2024 14:45
Send private message

SATTV:

 

If you dont have a drill press I would not overdrill as that is on an angle, you would easily take too much out.

 

 

Yeah I don't have a drill press and I don't even have a workbench with something that would hold the chair leg securely while I drilled it.

 

SATTV:

 

If it was me I would just use PVA glue and wait 24 hours and you should be good to go.

 

I do like the idea of Matchsitcks and glue.

If that failes you can look at something like Gorilla Glue or no more nails, that stuff is really strong.

 

I'm a little bit hesitant to use my J-B Weld glue simply because I know from past experience that once it's cured then there's no way it'll come off. Which would be fine if it worked and securely held the threaded insert in place, but would be a nightmare if it didn't work (eg the glue just stuck to the outside of the threaded insert and not to the surrounding wood, would mean I'd then have to replace the insert as it would be no good).

 

By Gorilla Glue do you mean something like this?



mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3305917 6-Nov-2024 15:26
Send private message

What size is the bolt and insert? I'd usually say just to go up a size and call it done. M8 seems to be as big as easily available:

 

https://www.anzor.co.nz/technical/product-specific-information/stainless-steel-wood-insert-dimension

 

For anything else, you might need to check with a specialist supplier. If you're in Wellington, Coastal Fasteners are great.

Jvipers2
216 posts

Master Geek


  #3305918 6-Nov-2024 15:36
Send private message

Some simple glue + toothpicks usually does the trick...

SATTV
1649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3306119 6-Nov-2024 19:21
Send private message

By Gorilla Glue do you mean something like this?

 

More like this. https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gorilla-gorilla-grab-construction-adhesive/p/2005293

Any glue you use you should put a screw into the thread to keep it clean, don't use the furniture one, use one the same thread and one that can be sacrificed if needed.




I know enough to be dangerous

Bung
6510 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3306191 6-Nov-2024 20:44
Send private message

You might be able to just screw the insert further into fresh timber in the hole in the leg.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

pdh

pdh
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3306201 6-Nov-2024 21:20
Send private message

Tonight, I feel like doing a good deed...

 

I'm about 10 minutes North of you (the OP, in Browns Bay, I believe) and am reasonably competent at wood work.
I'm happy to grease up the bolts and epoxy the thread inserts back into the legs for you.
It's the sort of task at which thickened epoxy is unmatched.
(Countless large sailboats have kept very large winches mounted for years - thanks to Epoxy.)

 

Bring the legs & bolts/inserts (not the chairs) round one evening and it'll take 15 minutes.
And about 20 c worth of epoxy out of my big jug ;-)
PM me if interested. 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3439 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3306202 6-Nov-2024 21:22
Send private message

Did you say the front fell off?? 😂




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

pdh

pdh
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3306204 6-Nov-2024 21:28
Send private message

>>>Did you say the front fell off??

 

I'm always up for a good John Clarke moment...
but please let the 'sticky wicket' references go unsaid.

MurrayM

2458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3306430 7-Nov-2024 08:23
Send private message

pdh:

 

Tonight, I feel like doing a good deed...

 

I'm about 10 minutes North of you (the OP, in Browns Bay, I believe) and am reasonably competent at wood work.
I'm happy to grease up the bolts and epoxy the thread inserts back into the legs for you.
It's the sort of task at which thickened epoxy is unmatched.
(Countless large sailboats have kept very large winches mounted for years - thanks to Epoxy.)

 

Bring the legs & bolts/inserts (not the chairs) round one evening and it'll take 15 minutes.
And about 20 c worth of epoxy out of my big jug ;-)
PM me if interested. 

 

 

Awesome! I'll PM you.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright