So my dining room table and chairs, about 18 years old, has two chairs where a front leg has fallen off. Here's what they look like:

As you can see there's a single bolt that holds the leg on. This bolt screws into a threaded insert (the object underneath the bolt in my photo) which is screwed into the chair leg. The threaded insert has little teeth on the outside to bite into the wood of the chair leg and is screwed into place with a hex key (or Allan key or whatever you want to call them).

The hole that the threaded insert goes into has enlargened so that the insert no longer holds tight to the wood. Fortunately that's the only problem, the chair leg is otherwise intact with no splitting of the wood or anything.

I've watched a few YouTube videos showing people fix these. If the hole is really large then they'll insert a piece of dowel and glue that into place and drill a new hole for the insert. I don't think mine is that far gone, so I was thinking of gluing in some toothpicks around the inner edge of the hole and then reinserting the threaded insert and gluing that into place (they previously weren't glued into place). This is another method I've seen mentioned.

I've seen a lot of people recommend epoxy glue to glue the insert into place (some also use wood glue). I have some old J-B Weld that I know is really strong stuff, but it's about 10 years old. Their website says it has a shelf-life of 3 years and will last longer if it's been properly stored. I'm pretty sure that mine is still good, it certainly hasn't gone hard in the tubes. The back of the packet says it's good for wood and metal.

Should I try my old J-B Weld glue or buy something new? If get a new glue, what would you recommend from Mitre 10?