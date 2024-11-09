There's sections of our wisteria that need ongoing pruning for which a standard pole pruner is impractically long to get into place and loppers can't be used because you need to open them an infeasibly large amount at full extension. There's a class of pruner called a long reach pruner, along these lines and this somewhat more pricey but longer one, that look perfect for the job. Does anyone have any experience with these? The Amazon ones are all no-name, no reviews, "alloy steel" (a.k.a. chinesium) so I'm wondering how they perform and whether they'll hold up.