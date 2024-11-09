How high do you need to reach and what diameter/thickness branches?



I have one much the same as the longer one you show above and it works very well - but only for relatively small diameter wood and only for relatively low work.

For higher and/or thicker work, I also have one like this (but not the same brand). The secateurs part works really well and will cut much thicker branches because there’s heaps of mechanical advantage in the pulley system and you can get a lot of pressure on the pull-cord. For even thicker branches, use the saw.

I DIY-ed a much longer handle for mine (and extended the pull-cord) and can easily reach 4-5 metres with it. The only problem then is that, at greater heights, it’s a bit difficult and unwieldy to hold and position the pole one-handed and have the other hand free to pull the cord. In that situation I hold it two-handed and get someone else to pull the cord. On thicker timber the pull is almost a two-handed operation for the second person - there can be a lot of pressure needed on the pull.