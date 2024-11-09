Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are long reach pruners any good?

neb

neb

#317724 9-Nov-2024 20:38
There's sections of our wisteria that need ongoing pruning for which a standard pole pruner is impractically long to get into place and loppers can't be used because you need to open them an infeasibly large amount at full extension.  There's a class of pruner called a long reach pruner, along these lines and this somewhat more pricey but longer one, that look perfect for the job.  Does anyone have any experience with these?  The Amazon ones are all no-name, no reviews, "alloy steel" (a.k.a. chinesium) so I'm wondering how they perform and whether they'll hold up.

Gordy7
  #3307361 9-Nov-2024 21:57
I have used a Fiskars Powergear X Telescopic Tree Pruner UPX86.

4m extension so can reach 5m to nearly 6m.

I use it to trim the neighbour's over hanging fruit trees and their wisteria.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/fiskars-powergear-x-telescopic-tree-pruner-upx86/p/319489




Gordy

 

neb

neb

  #3307363 9-Nov-2024 22:08
I've got one of those (via M10 price match :-), that's the "standard pole pruner [which] is impractically long to get into place" that I was referring to.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3307403 10-Nov-2024 04:36
How high do you need to reach and what diameter/thickness branches?

I have one much the same as the longer one you show above and it works very well - but only for relatively small diameter wood and only for relatively low work.

 

For higher and/or thicker work, I also have one like this  (but not the same brand). The secateurs part works really well and will cut much thicker branches because there’s heaps of mechanical advantage in the pulley system and you can get a lot of pressure on the pull-cord. For even thicker branches, use the saw.

 

I DIY-ed a much longer handle for mine (and extended the pull-cord) and can easily reach 4-5 metres with it. The only problem then is that, at greater heights, it’s a bit difficult and unwieldy to hold and position the pole one-handed and have the other hand free to pull the cord. In that situation I hold it two-handed and get someone else to pull the cord. On thicker timber the pull is almost a two-handed operation for the second person - there can be a lot of pressure needed on the pull.




davidcole
  #3307413 10-Nov-2024 07:33
What about a pruning saw?

Either a hand one, or motorised.
https://www.stihl.co.nz/en/c/pole-pruners-97998




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3307416 10-Nov-2024 08:05
davidcole: What about a pruning saw?

Either a hand one, or motorised.
https://www.stihl.co.nz/en/c/pole-pruners-97998

 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3307417 10-Nov-2024 08:05
Gordy7: I have used a Fiskars Powergear X Telescopic Tree Pruner UPX86.

4m extension so can reach 5m to nearly 6m.

I use it to trim the neighbour's over hanging fruit trees and their wisteria.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/fiskars-powergear-x-telescopic-tree-pruner-upx86/p/319489

 




neb

neb

  #3307472 10-Nov-2024 12:34
eracode:

How high do you need to reach and what diameter/thickness branches?.



It's not so much a case of how high I need to reach, it's what's the maximum length I can get into position to push through the tangle of wisteria or poke out a window to snip off the shoots, which I'd say is about 1 - 1.5 metres. It's essentially performing keyhole surgery from one side of the wisteria to the other. The shoots themselves are insignificant, I could probably cut most of them with kitchen scissors.

 
 
 
 

richms
  #3307484 10-Nov-2024 13:15
I can fully recommend the Ryobi 18v long pruning tool for doing things like this.




mdf

mdf
  #3307486 10-Nov-2024 13:17
+1 for the branch trimmer saw plus rope operated clippers. You can remove the sawblade with a single nut on mine if its in the way

neb

neb

  #3310100 18-Nov-2024 12:47
They finally arrived, via Now Couriers who should really be called Eventually Couriers because they give Aramex a run for their money.  They're perfect, all-metal construction and well thought out:

 

 

They've also got a grabber attachment so once you've cut the thing they'll hold onto it and you can pull it down:

 

 

Wish I'd have these ages ago, it makes dealing with the wisteria shoots so much easier.

