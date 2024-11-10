Kia ora,

Though the list of problems I have had with my dish drawers could fill a whole thread, since about Halloween we have had a new one. Evidently it must have been possessed or something.

Top of the two drawers just repeatedly seems to pause itself during a cycle. If I restart it, all is well for a minute or so and then it just starts making the beeps it makes when it's been left on pause. Not fixed by soft or hard reset.

I'm familiar with the error codes for FP drawers which would be easy if there was one...

Any bright ideas? Machine certainly powers up and starts washing, then just gets distracted and forgets about doing any more. My wife tells me she has no idea where this behaviour has come from ;-)

cheers

b