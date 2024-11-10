Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FP Dishdrawer problems
bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#317732 10-Nov-2024 11:31
Send private message

Kia ora,

 

Though the list of problems I have had with my dish drawers could fill a whole thread, since about Halloween we have had a new one. Evidently it must have been possessed or something.

 

Top of the two drawers just repeatedly seems to pause itself during a cycle. If I restart it, all is well for a minute or so and then it just starts making the beeps it makes when it's been left on pause. Not fixed by soft or hard reset. 

 

I'm familiar with the error codes for FP drawers which would be easy if there was one...

 

Any bright ideas? Machine certainly powers up and starts washing, then just gets distracted and forgets about doing any more. My wife tells me she has no idea where this behaviour has come from ;-)

 

cheers

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3307463 10-Nov-2024 11:56
Send private message

Not a proper answer but how old is the dishdrawer? Thinking CGA if you can’t get a solution.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307478 10-Nov-2024 12:51
Send private message

Too old for that I suspect - ten years or so

B




From the Antarctic Riviera

mattwnz
20194 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307545 10-Nov-2024 16:15
Send private message

10 years for a average dishwasher is probably about what you would expect.



timmmay
20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307560 10-Nov-2024 17:47
Send private message

At about ten years old our Bosch dishwasher had to be repaired a few times, one I did myself, two had to be done by Bosch service who were quite good. It's 12 years old now, any other failures, small or large, I'm going to replace it.

johno1234
2841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307570 10-Nov-2024 18:21
Send private message

After 10 years there’s a good chance of corrosion in the wiring and electronics.

The days of 20 years old appliances soldiering on are long gone. For one thing they’re far more complex these days.


scuwp
3888 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307598 10-Nov-2024 20:00
Send private message

10 - 12 years is a decent run these days.  You could get a repair person around, but if you have the funds I would be looking for a new one.  




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307601 10-Nov-2024 20:07
Send private message

We have renos ahead so basically keen to keep it going until then if possible - I guess there’s always the bottom drawer!

Thanks
B




From the Antarctic Riviera

 
 
 
 

nutbugs
270 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3307609 10-Nov-2024 20:54
Send private message

If you just want to keep it going for a short while until your Reno's, pick up a heap second hand one and swap the drawer out or cannibalise the control board. I have done that in the past to see us through tobthennew one.

SepticSceptic
2196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3307627 10-Nov-2024 22:45
Send private message

No blockages?

Is the water heating up ? Had an element die in mine.

itxtme
2102 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307657 11-Nov-2024 08:48
Send private message

bendud:

 

Any bright ideas? Machine certainly powers up and starts washing, then just gets distracted and forgets about doing any more. My wife tells me she has no idea where this behaviour has come from ;-)

 

 

Is it the button on the face one or the hidden knock on the door with your knuckles for stopping it?  If its the latter we have issues when someone closing the corner cupboard (its a 2 piece door) can hit it into the dish washer and causes it to pause, assumedly as it mimics the behaviour of knocking.  Its clear this is the case when you open the drawer as the mode its in is slowly flashing, as opposed to when its finished there are no lights on.  Ours is relatively new, approx. 2.5 years

 

 

 

Just saw its 10 years old.  Sounds like the main board.  Really easy to self change.  The old one we had gave up the ghost and ordered the main board off the net and installed it myself.

bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307658 11-Nov-2024 08:52
Send private message

Thanks all. Weirdly although it kept pausing yesterday if happy to 'press play' every two minutes for the first 10 mins or so it seems to get over itself and work eventually.

 

I will see how it goes - given random nature of the problem suspects. new main board might be the fix if it becomes more terminal.

 

cheers

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

lxsw20
3565 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3307696 11-Nov-2024 12:13
Send private message

Not sure if its still the case, but it used to be with the Dishdraw that the logic board was behind the bottom Dishdraw at the bottom. So if the lid didn't seal properly (say a cutting board jammed it up a little) it would flood the logic board and start acting weird.   

Kickinbac
437 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308544 13-Nov-2024 15:23
Send private message

Similar thing happened to our 10 year old single dishdrawer. There were no fault codes. Turned out it needed a new Control Module. The cost to get it diagnosed and replaced was $370. 

 

I did remove it myself and drop off to the repairer saving the callout costs. 

bendud

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312154 23-Nov-2024 12:25
Send private message

Thanks all - swapped the main boards and identified one was faulty. Replacement sourced from TM and replaced without dramas for ~$100.

 

Now have two working dish drawers and spousal approval factor rising

 

cheers

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

