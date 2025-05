This seems a reasonable price -

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-36v-18-45cm-hp-brushless-cordless-chainsaw-rcs36hp-tool-only_p0264585

its cheaper than the 14 or 12" versions anyway. I know, I know size isn't important, but...

Also cheaper than in AU -

https://www.bunnings.com.au/ryobi-36v-hp-brushless-cordless-18-45cm-chainsaw-rcs36hp-tool-only_p0264585

Any thoughts or users out there ? I've already got a 36V battery and Mitre10 have bugger all EGO stock, so...