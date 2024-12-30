Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reno time - Gib on 'soft board' ceiling and Gib Rails - questions
Hey all,

I am about to start another stage of Reno, relining the front 2 rooms of the house (they are lined with hardboard - probably when the front of the house was added on in the 50's) as the hard board is bowed and split / patched.  Plus I want to add in-wall insulation + building paper (covered in another thread, also following https://d39d3mj7qio96p.cloudfront.net/media/documents/BRANZ_RN_Warmer_Drier_Healthier_7.pdf ).

As part of this I also want to add Gib to the ceiling, which consists of 'soft board', as it's been damaged over time and tough to fix.  The is to apply the Gib over the soft board (I cannot remove the existing ceiling as its a Skillion roof and I would lose all the insulation).  I am planning on 13mm NoiseLine. 

Question is, can I, or should I, use Gib Rails to create an air, and hence sound barrier, between the existing ceiling and the new?  I cannot use the Rondo system as this would involve cutting out parts of the ceiling and also drop the ceiling too much (the ceiling is 2450 at the lowest point and 2540 at the highest).  Goal is noise reduction.  Option 2 is to double-gib (green glue, etc.), with 2 x 13mm noise line.  The Gib site only covers using Gib Rails on walls.

Anyone tried this or have any thoughts?

We took the cheap option a few years ago at our place, ie: standard plasterboard/gib over the ceiling soft-board (late 80's/early 90's pinex tiles) with good results for heating/cooling/noise, however we do not have a skilliron roof.

 

Tips: Make sure you remove scotia/moulding and replace afterwards (consider replacing mdf with pine), use long enough screws/fasteners, use a good quality hole saw for downlights etc.

 

Warning: You need to consider the weight, whether the existing ceiling framing is adequate to support it, two layers of 13mm noiseline will be pretty heavy I would imagine!

 

I am not sure what's ideal/required for a skilliron roof but adding a cavity rail system would definitely increase the cost so that depends on your budget most likely, it would probably be better for heating/cooling/noise but would it be worth it?

 

As you mention adding cavity/rail system would reduce your ceiling height.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Gib have a Technical Help Line - I’d give them a call and see what they say.

 

There’s a chance they may give you a series of “noes” just to cover their butts - but alternatively they could be very helpful. No harm in asking.

 

I think @Ragnor has a good point about the weight.




Good points! Gib do seem to put a lot of time into training / education, so will give them a call.

Re the weight, hadn't thought TOO much about that.  I had the house re-roofed 4 years ago so I know the timbers there are OK (40m of timber was replaced during the roofing!) and I would be screwing directly into the beams.  Might have just 1 layer of Gib as a backup :-)

