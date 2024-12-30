Hey all,
I am about to start another stage of Reno, relining the front 2 rooms of the house (they are lined with hardboard - probably when the front of the house was added on in the 50's) as the hard board is bowed and split / patched. Plus I want to add in-wall insulation + building paper (covered in another thread, also following https://d39d3mj7qio96p.cloudfront.net/media/documents/BRANZ_RN_Warmer_Drier_Healthier_7.pdf ).
As part of this I also want to add Gib to the ceiling, which consists of 'soft board', as it's been damaged over time and tough to fix. The is to apply the Gib over the soft board (I cannot remove the existing ceiling as its a Skillion roof and I would lose all the insulation). I am planning on 13mm NoiseLine.
Question is, can I, or should I, use Gib Rails to create an air, and hence sound barrier, between the existing ceiling and the new? I cannot use the Rondo system as this would involve cutting out parts of the ceiling and also drop the ceiling too much (the ceiling is 2450 at the lowest point and 2540 at the highest). Goal is noise reduction. Option 2 is to double-gib (green glue, etc.), with 2 x 13mm noise line. The Gib site only covers using Gib Rails on walls.
Anyone tried this or have any thoughts?