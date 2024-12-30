We took the cheap option a few years ago at our place, ie: standard plasterboard/gib over the ceiling soft-board (late 80's/early 90's pinex tiles) with good results for heating/cooling/noise, however we do not have a skilliron roof.

Tips: Make sure you remove scotia/moulding and replace afterwards (consider replacing mdf with pine), use long enough screws/fasteners, use a good quality hole saw for downlights etc.

Warning: You need to consider the weight, whether the existing ceiling framing is adequate to support it, two layers of 13mm noiseline will be pretty heavy I would imagine!

I am not sure what's ideal/required for a skilliron roof but adding a cavity rail system would definitely increase the cost so that depends on your budget most likely, it would probably be better for heating/cooling/noise but would it be worth it?

As you mention adding cavity/rail system would reduce your ceiling height.