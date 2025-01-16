I'm using an irrigation system that hooks up to a garden hose and needs to have the water pressure set fairly precisely, too low and nothing flows, too high and it starts blowing out couplings. ATM I'm using the tap to control things, but it's a lot of faffing around each time I hook it up to find just the right setting.

I thought a much easier way to do it would be to connect an inline regulator between the tap and the hose, which remembers its settings between uses so I can just connect it up and it'll be set correctly. However it looks like such things don't really exist, there's plenty of pressure reducers but no pressure regulators. The best I've found is something like this on Amazon, but who knows what it would take to go from "3/4" garden hose thread" to standard 12mm hose fittings.

Does anyone know of anything that'll sort this out, or do I just have to keep fiddling with the tap?