Ozito powered adjustable Power Supply
sudo

#318460 20-Jan-2025 08:41
I thought this may be interesting to some people wanting a portable DC power supply, that uses Ozito batteries.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008067318689.html

 

 

 

 

Input voltage: 6.0~36V/5-30V 
Output current: 0~5.0A
Output power:35W/ 80W
Voltage resolution: 0.01V
Conversion efficiency: 88% or so
Output voltage: 0.6~36V
Voltage accuracy: ±0.5% + 1 word
Current accuracy: ±0.5% + 3 words
Current resolution: 0.001A
Soft start: Yes
Input anti-reverse connection: Yes
Output backflow prevention: Yes
Input under-voltage protection: (4.7-30V adjustable, default 4.7V)
Output over-voltage protection: (0-37V adjustable, default 37V)
Output overcurrent protection: (0 -5.2A adjustable, default 5.2A)
Output over power protection: (0 -82W adjustable, default 82W)
Over temperature protection: Yes, default 100°C
Timeout protection: (0 -100H adjustable, default off)
Over capacity protection: (0~9999AH adjustable, default off)
Super energy protection: (0~9999WH adjustable, default off)

 

 

johno1234
  #3333351 20-Jan-2025 08:59
I see there's a few handy Ozito/Einhell compatible widgets available - the camping lantern looks useful.

 

 

 
 
 
 

CokemonZ
  #3333353 20-Jan-2025 09:09
That is very cool

neb

neb
  #3333626 20-Jan-2025 16:48
If someone gets one, could they post photos of the internals?  I'm wondering how (or even if) they do all that in a $50 product.



pih

pih
  #3333911 20-Jan-2025 22:19
johno1234:

 

I see there's a few handy Ozito/Einhell compatible widgets available - the camping lantern looks useful.

 

 

I bought a couple of LED spotlight lamps from AliExpress, they're 3D printed plastic with a cheap die cut metal swivel bracket, a pre-built LED array and USB charger port, plus a couple of switches. Doesn't sound like much but I'm actually really loving them. Fantastic for camping, work lights, etc. The camping lanterns are new I think, they look good too.

richms
  #3333937 21-Jan-2025 07:47
neb:

 

If someone gets one, could they post photos of the internals?  I'm wondering how (or even if) they do all that in a $50 product.

 

 

Its a readily available power supply module in a 3d printed case. The modules are ok for voltage regulation, but for current regulation they're as bad as any other cheap power supply because of all the capacitance on them. Basically have to hold it shorted while you connect the load to it and hope it doesn't overshoot when you remove the short.




Richard rich.ms

