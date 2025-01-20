I thought this may be interesting to some people wanting a portable DC power supply, that uses Ozito batteries.
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008067318689.html
Input voltage: 6.0~36V/5-30V
Output current: 0~5.0A
Output power:35W/ 80W
Voltage resolution: 0.01V
Conversion efficiency: 88% or so
Output voltage: 0.6~36V
Voltage accuracy: ±0.5% + 1 word
Current accuracy: ±0.5% + 3 words
Current resolution: 0.001A
Soft start: Yes
Input anti-reverse connection: Yes
Output backflow prevention: Yes
Input under-voltage protection: (4.7-30V adjustable, default 4.7V)
Output over-voltage protection: (0-37V adjustable, default 37V)
Output overcurrent protection: (0 -5.2A adjustable, default 5.2A)
Output over power protection: (0 -82W adjustable, default 82W)
Over temperature protection: Yes, default 100°C
Timeout protection: (0 -100H adjustable, default off)
Over capacity protection: (0~9999AH adjustable, default off)
Super energy protection: (0~9999WH adjustable, default off)