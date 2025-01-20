neb: If someone gets one, could they post photos of the internals? I'm wondering how (or even if) they do all that in a $50 product.

Its a readily available power supply module in a 3d printed case. The modules are ok for voltage regulation, but for current regulation they're as bad as any other cheap power supply because of all the capacitance on them. Basically have to hold it shorted while you connect the load to it and hope it doesn't overshoot when you remove the short.