Looking at an internal access garage with "normal" plasterboard finish/white paint, in a ~15 year old property. Considering lining one wall with plywood - to then mount various bike racks etc, and not worry about the white wall getting dirty or plasterboard chips etc.

Is this as simple as it sounds (screw some plywood sheets on top of the plasterboard) - or do I need to consider air gaps/other things which make it more involved? I don't really want to remove existing plasterboard/walls etc.