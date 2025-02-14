As an update to my thread for anyone interested, over four months later the fully automatic generator backup system for my rainwater pumps is nearly complete. It's now connected between the pumps and their mains supply temporarily using heavy-duty extension cords while I debug the software. After more testing I'll call my electrician to see if they'll agree to wire it up permanently to the 20A circuit leading to the two pumps that passes by (behind the trellis) where the installation is located on my 1st-floor patio.

It's still based around the automatic low-cost transfer switch ('ATS') that I described above plus a controller PCB that I designed based around an Espressif ESP32 DevkitC microcontroller. Luckily I have the skills to do the electronics and Arduino-based software adequately but the simple website required a couple of weeks learning some javascript, CSS and websockets - at least well enough to get this working. Most of the small electronic parts came from Jaycar but others are from the UK, US and China - all with minimal or no shipping costs. The quality of the circuit board manufacturing, my first time designing such a thing, was especially impressive - and cost only US$60 shipped for the minimum quantity of 5, taking only four days. I just wish I'd made less mistakes...

Aside from managing the generator during power-out and rainfall conditions, it also automatically charges the lead-acid battery in the 6kW generator for 30 minutes twice a day, and tests the two relays that temporarily isolate the two pumps during generator / ATS startup and shutdown. The battery charge is limited to 14.7 V and 2 A. I also use the current sensor to correct for resistive voltage losses in the wires leading to the generator so that I can accurately know the voltage at the battery terminals.

It's permanently logged into my WiFi and hosts a simple smartphone-sized webpage that indicates the status, much the same as the LEDs on the PCB, but including the live DC supply and battery voltages with charge current, plus I can start a 30-min battery charge if required, or stop one already in progress. There is also a simple text page hosted that holds timestamped logs of events, alerts and faults. It's written to non-volatile RAM on the ESP32, so survives loss of power. 'Faults' are also emailed, assuming the WiFi is working when required.

There's currently no intent to 'control' the generator from the webpage, nor intervene in the automated process. My logic is that if I can't think of what can happen now while programming this, I won't think of it later under duress.

The basic process is that if the mains power fails the controller will continue to run off the generator battery for 10 minutes in case the power comes back on. It will then switch itself 'off' to save battery energy. It only draws about 70 mA so it could run for hours off the 30Ah battery without a problem.

The 300 L rainwater below-ground tank has four new level switches added, two each for redundancy on each of two channels. If any of the four are are lifted by the water level the controller will boot-up on the gen battery again. It will then isolate ('inhibit') the pumps (disconnect them from their AC supply using relays) and start the generator. A relay (to the right of the Geya ATS) indicates to the controller when generator power is present and the transfer switch will automatically change over when it sees that same voltage. The controller will drop the inhibits in sequence allowing each pump to start separately as to avoid having both start at the same time - should both have been triggered by their own built-in float switches.

It will then time the operation of each pump (noting that normally only one pump runs, the other is a backup) and then decide if it's better to switch off the generator or wait until the tank fills up again. It will always run the generator long enough to give the battery enough charge to start up again, perhaps 8 minutes. Note that the higher the rainfall present the longer it takes to pump out the tank, so that's what this decision is based on.

In very heavy rain a 1-2 minute pumpout might be needed every 6-10 minutes so the generator would stay running during the wait.

If the mains power comes back on during any of this, the process is not disrupted. The transfer switch is wired to prioritise the generator input, so by controlling when the generator is 'on' or 'off' I can control when the transfer switch changes to the non-priority mains position. Given that the mains could be flakey when it returns I'd not be in too much of a rush to switch back anyway.

The biggest risk I can think of is if a circuit breaker (or the RCD) trips on the generator. I'll be able to time-out at the appropriate stage and shut it down, but there's nothing I can do remotely to correct such a fault. It's critical that I ensure that I minimise the chance of a ground fault or earth leakage due to water ingress in the submerged pumps and their integrated float switches. But I also have to keep the generator from trying to start over and over due to the remaining high water level and no mains power.

Out of about 10 distinct modes of operation I have one which is intended to prevent the system from 'cycling' pointlessly due to an error such as the one above. If the generator and pump power does not appear when expected after an appropriate time-out I'll move to 'Mode 90' after which it cannot leave without a controller restart.

Here are some photos of the rig. It's had a lot of 'bench' testing but I haven't had it actually start the generator by itself yet.