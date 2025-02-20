Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYEDMI Mk7C Atlas meter - viewing current load / power usage
timmmay

20431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318780 20-Feb-2025 10:18
Send private message

I have a meter marked "EDMI Mk7C Atlas". I'd like to be able to see the power usage / load right now - i.e. 1kw or whatever.

 

I recall in the past I was able to view the current load by hitting the select button, or holding it down for a few seconds, and it would show the load. This morning I found:

 

  • The default display shows total power used, 100,000kw+
  • If I hit select it goes to a screen where all the LCD segments show, i.e. no information
  • If I hold select down for a few seconds I get into Set B. This cycles between time, date, ALN1 (empty / no info), ALN2 (empty / no info)
  • If I hold select down a few more seconds I seem to get into another menu which includes "conf" but I don't want to mess with that in case I break it

I can take a couple of meter readings so that get an average over a period, which might be good enough, but is there any way to get the load "right now" without messing with the meter?

 

I'm not interesting in adding hardware, I'm not very interested in watching flashing lights, I'm looking for something fairly easy.

Create new topic
davidcole
6011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3344857 20-Feb-2025 11:37
Send private message

Isn't it easier to just log in your provider and look at what they have?   though in my experience (Genesis) it took 48 hours to get it.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
timmmay

20431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344870 20-Feb-2025 12:11
Send private message

davidcole:

 

Isn't it easier to just log in your provider and look at what they have?   though in my experience (Genesis) it took 48 hours to get it.

 

 

I wanted to be able to turn the heat pump on and off, change the mode, change the fan speed, and see the effect it had on power usage in near real time. Half hourly numbers will be good enough, good idea thanks, just more effort to track and more latency.

 

I'm still curious of the current load can be observed easily.

davidcole
6011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3344894 20-Feb-2025 13:15
Send private message

timmmay:

 

davidcole:

 

Isn't it easier to just log in your provider and look at what they have?   though in my experience (Genesis) it took 48 hours to get it.

 

 

I wanted to be able to turn the heat pump on and off, change the mode, change the fan speed, and see the effect it had on power usage in near real time. Half hourly numbers will be good enough, good idea thanks, just more effort to track and more latency.

 

I'm still curious of the current load can be observed easily.

 

 

I have an optical solution on my meter (which I know you're not interested in), but for troubleshooting I remember it cycled through current usage.  But I think after the modem was changed it it, that screen seemed to go.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



dasimpsonsrule
147 posts

Master Geek


  #3344909 20-Feb-2025 14:27
Send private message

My one has real time kW in Set B last time I checked, it is also an EDMI Mk7C from Vector

timmmay

20431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344912 20-Feb-2025 14:41
Send private message

dasimpsonsrule:

 

My one has real time kW in Set B last time I checked, it is also an EDMI Mk7C from Vector

 

 

Yeah I think I used to as well. They updated a comms module or something not long ago, maybe it changed then.

nova
235 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3345095 20-Feb-2025 20:48
Send private message

Who is your metering provider? You can look that up here:

 

https://www.ea.govt.nz/your-power/your-meter/address/

 

I have a EDMI Mk10D, provider is BlueCurrent, and I can see realtime power and voltage on Set B.

timmmay

20431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345098 20-Feb-2025 20:55
Send private message

It doesn't say. I think I saw "Wells" written on it? 

 

We should get an input output meter in a few months, maybe that will tell me more.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright