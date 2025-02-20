I have a meter marked "EDMI Mk7C Atlas". I'd like to be able to see the power usage / load right now - i.e. 1kw or whatever.

I recall in the past I was able to view the current load by hitting the select button, or holding it down for a few seconds, and it would show the load. This morning I found:

The default display shows total power used, 100,000kw+

If I hit select it goes to a screen where all the LCD segments show, i.e. no information

If I hold select down for a few seconds I get into Set B. This cycles between time, date, ALN1 (empty / no info), ALN2 (empty / no info)

If I hold select down a few more seconds I seem to get into another menu which includes "conf" but I don't want to mess with that in case I break it

I can take a couple of meter readings so that get an average over a period, which might be good enough, but is there any way to get the load "right now" without messing with the meter?

I'm not interesting in adding hardware, I'm not very interested in watching flashing lights, I'm looking for something fairly easy.