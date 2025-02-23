Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#318816 23-Feb-2025 21:21
Looks like the Faikin WiFi controller is back in production, $65 + $20 shipping from the UK.

networkn
Networkn
  #3346286 24-Feb-2025 11:16
I mean, it's a lower cost, but you'd get a more seamless consistent experience with sensibo, and it has reporting and features which surpass what built in controllers and manafacturers apps have.

 
 
 
 

neb

neb

  #3346331 24-Feb-2025 13:48
The problem with all of the external devices like the Broadlink is that there's no feedback from the heat pump, it's just "I think this is the current state".  In particular if you use the remote the external device has no idea what's changed.  And the Sensibo actually costs more than the internal module in the Daikin.

random173
  #3346376 24-Feb-2025 16:43
These are great for integrating with Home Assistant. The web interface for them is hilariously bad (but functional)! I also prefer these to the newer Daikin WiFi modules - the ones where you need the API key have a real problem with lag between commands being sent and it doing anything (the older ones are instant).



timmmay
  #3346381 24-Feb-2025 17:10
They are really slow, it's a bit annoying. Probably not annoying enough to replace something working and supported for me though.

Wakrak
  #3346382 24-Feb-2025 17:25
This makes me miss my AmbiClimate

Handle9
  #3346401 24-Feb-2025 19:38
Start/Stop, fault and status really are the minimum for monitoring and diagnosing ACs. Off coil temperature is also incredibly useful, if you know those four parameters you can understand a heap about what is going on in the space.

