neb: The problem with all of the external devices like the Broadlink is that there's no feedback from the heat pump, it's just "I think this is the current state". In particular if you use the remote the external device has no idea what's changed. And the Sensibo actually costs more than the internal module in the Daikin.

Start/Stop, fault and status really are the minimum for monitoring and diagnosing ACs. Off coil temperature is also incredibly useful, if you know those four parameters you can understand a heap about what is going on in the space.