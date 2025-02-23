Looks like the Faikin WiFi controller is back in production, $65 + $20 shipping from the UK.
I mean, it's a lower cost, but you'd get a more seamless consistent experience with sensibo, and it has reporting and features which surpass what built in controllers and manafacturers apps have.
The problem with all of the external devices like the Broadlink is that there's no feedback from the heat pump, it's just "I think this is the current state". In particular if you use the remote the external device has no idea what's changed. And the Sensibo actually costs more than the internal module in the Daikin.
These are great for integrating with Home Assistant. The web interface for them is hilariously bad (but functional)! I also prefer these to the newer Daikin WiFi modules - the ones where you need the API key have a real problem with lag between commands being sent and it doing anything (the older ones are instant).
random173:
They are really slow, it's a bit annoying. Probably not annoying enough to replace something working and supported for me though.
This makes me miss my AmbiClimate
neb:
Start/Stop, fault and status really are the minimum for monitoring and diagnosing ACs. Off coil temperature is also incredibly useful, if you know those four parameters you can understand a heap about what is going on in the space.