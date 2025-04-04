Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Options for Front Door Security
I have been thinking of getting a locksmith to install a peephole in my front door that I can use when someone knocks on my door. I need to be able to see enough to identify the person before opening the door - i.e. is it a neighbour, police officer, or some nutter coming to stab me. The alternative would be some sort of 'electronic doorbell' with a camera.

 

I have an iPhone but I am not a tech person, so don't want technology for the sake of technology. An electronic solution would presumably have a bunch of disadvantages such as having to change/charge batteries, risk of theft/vandalism of the device, potential tech failures, etc.

 

Are there any practical advantages of an electronic doorbell solution that I haven't thought of? Or would a peephole be perfectly fine for my use case? 

 

 

If all you want to do is walk to your front door and see who is there without opening it, then the peephole is the perfect (and probably cheapest) solution.

 

The advantage of a digital solution is you don’t have to get up and go to the door. You don’t even need to be in the house to see who has approached your front door. If it is someone you know, you can speak to them as well. If there are suspicious characters hanging around where you live you will also have a recording of them.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

 
 
 
 

Some models have both pet and package detection. If that interests you, you need a model that prioritises the vertical field of view, rather than the horizontal. Unfortunately these vertical field of view models are not as easy to find in New Zealand. I gave up waiting to see if Reolink's excellent white video doorbell would come into stock, and instead got one of their cameras which has the option of "corridor mode", i.e the vertical field of view.

