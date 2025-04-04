I have been thinking of getting a locksmith to install a peephole in my front door that I can use when someone knocks on my door. I need to be able to see enough to identify the person before opening the door - i.e. is it a neighbour, police officer, or some nutter coming to stab me. The alternative would be some sort of 'electronic doorbell' with a camera.

I have an iPhone but I am not a tech person, so don't want technology for the sake of technology. An electronic solution would presumably have a bunch of disadvantages such as having to change/charge batteries, risk of theft/vandalism of the device, potential tech failures, etc.

Are there any practical advantages of an electronic doorbell solution that I haven't thought of? Or would a peephole be perfectly fine for my use case?