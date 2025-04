Yes. However not quite a Pricespy-type operation - Roofbuddy do act as an intermediary.

They say all work is checked by their in-house Licensed Building Practitioners before the customer is given an OK to pay the contractor. As in the links above, that hasn’t worked so well for several customers.

Note that the LBPs are not independent but there’s some protection for customers because there is a formal government-run LBP complaint reporting system in place. They can lose their license if at fault.