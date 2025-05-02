Hi everyone
Just wanting to make sure I'm on the right track before the electrician installs a new power socket.
I am getting a new laundry area installed. There will be a 200mm gap between the top of the cupboards & the ceiling.
I plan to buy a new router (TP-Link Archer AX3000 perhaps) & locate it along with a Reolink NVR where you see in the picture (both in reality will not be visible from ground level).
The blue lines are Ethernet cable going from ONT BOX - ROUTER then ROUTER to NVR then NVR to the camera's.
I will need a hole in the ceiling (above the router/nvr) to allow for the five or so cables to come down. Is a brush wall plate the best idea for a clean looking set-up?
Does this all sound ok? Am I missing anything?
Thanks!