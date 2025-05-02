Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew Laundry Install. Relocating Router & Placement Of Reolink NVR.
steve181

112 posts

Master Geek


#319522 2-May-2025 15:20
Send private message quote this post

Hi everyone

 

 

 

Just wanting to make sure I'm on the right track before the electrician installs a new power socket. 

 

I am getting a new laundry area installed. There will be a 200mm gap between the top of the cupboards & the ceiling.

 

I plan to buy a new router (TP-Link Archer AX3000 perhaps) & locate it along with a Reolink NVR where you see in the picture (both in reality will not be visible from ground level).

 

The blue lines are Ethernet cable going from ONT BOX - ROUTER then ROUTER to NVR then NVR to the camera's.

 

I will need a hole in the ceiling (above the router/nvr) to allow for the five or so cables to come down. Is a brush wall plate the best idea for a clean looking set-up?

 

Does this all sound ok? Am I missing anything? 

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

Create new topic
richms
27930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3370013 2-May-2025 15:25
Send private message quote this post

I would go thru the wall and up and out the top plate, otherwise you will see the plate on the cieling and wires coming down.

 

Also consider if you want to reverse that door opening while the sparky is there and move the light switches over.

 

If you want to stash a UPS up there too, think about running a feed back to the cabinet to power the ont and other stuff inside it.

 

Additional cat6 back to the panel to take the output of the router back to a switch to go to the outlets around the house would be a good idea too.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
steve181

112 posts

Master Geek


  #3370031 2-May-2025 15:59
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

I would go thru the wall and up and out the top plate, otherwise you will see the plate on the cieling and wires coming down.

 

Also consider if you want to reverse that door opening while the sparky is there and move the light switches over.

 

If you want to stash a UPS up there too, think about running a feed back to the cabinet to power the ont and other stuff inside it.

 

Additional cat6 back to the panel to take the output of the router back to a switch to go to the outlets around the house would be a good idea too.

 

 

 

 

Thanks richms, you've made some great points.

 

The electrician will install a power point on the top left back wall; to have the brush wall plate next to it would be ideal for a tidy look.

 

I'm happy to keep the door how it is to save on costs; The drier is on the left hand side & doesn't get used that often so the door opening towards the laundry isn't too annoying

 

A UPS camera system would take it to the next level. I think I will skip that though & sit somewhere between a primitive & sophisticated set-up.

 

I plan to run a cat6 cable from the router to my office at the back of the house but have no need to expand on that. My house is small & wifi has me covered everywhere else.

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

wellygary
8181 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370035 2-May-2025 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Are you using the Router as an AP.??, seems overkill for what looks like a garage??

 

Could you mount the router somewhere on the "house" side of the wall and just run a cat6 cable to the Reolink?

 

The wall between the garage and house should be fully insulated, so may limit reception on the other side?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright