Hi everyone

Just wanting to make sure I'm on the right track before the electrician installs a new power socket.

I am getting a new laundry area installed. There will be a 200mm gap between the top of the cupboards & the ceiling.

I plan to buy a new router (TP-Link Archer AX3000 perhaps) & locate it along with a Reolink NVR where you see in the picture (both in reality will not be visible from ground level).

The blue lines are Ethernet cable going from ONT BOX - ROUTER then ROUTER to NVR then NVR to the camera's.

I will need a hole in the ceiling (above the router/nvr) to allow for the five or so cables to come down. Is a brush wall plate the best idea for a clean looking set-up?

Does this all sound ok? Am I missing anything?

Thanks!