Our old DVS3 pooped itself a while ago, so we havent had it running for nearly a year.
Finally got the newer EC Climate Control upgrade installed a couple of weeks ago.
The settings are a bit weird to manage.
We have set the DVS for 22C, but it never gets to that.
I have noticed the house feels considerably colder, even on a fine day.
It doesnt report humidity, but my Tapo sensors do, and they are all saying 60-70% relative humidity.
And my clothes in the wardrobe, feel cold and damp.
What would be an acceptable humidity level in a house only 15 years old with double glazing?
In Pukekohe, coz now we are in the SuperCity we get their stink humidity 😀