freitasm: As per their page: "DVS Positive Pressure Ventilation Systems use ‘positive pressure’ technology to push the stale, moisture-laden air out of your home, and replace it with drier, fresher, filtered air from the roof space, or outside the house." So on a very cold and humid day (Wellington winter), it basically brings that cold and humidity inside the house. In summer you can just keep the doors and windows open. At face value it would make indoors damp and cold, requiring additional heating and dehumidification. Condensation on single layer windows would be natural in this condition. So, really, what's the DVS value here?

actually auckland/northland is worse, which is why auckland/northland have the bulk of the moldy homes.

the value is ventilation. every home needs ventilation for health reasons. i've done the windows thing and its not good. relying on weather is a poor way of doing it. ventilation systems are more consistent, you get airflow when there is no wind, get less airflow when there is strong wind (compared to open windows). plus you no longer need to open windows (security). also its filtered air, so its cleaner. less pollen/dirt flies mozzies etc.

yes your still going to get the same cold humid air as you normally would. heating/dehumidification is as per normal. you might get a slight gain due to ceiling temp being a tad warmer, but its not "heating". plus you get air movement which helps dry the house. eg wet clothes will dry even on a poor day as long as you have wind/airflow.

the catch, in humid areas you want to make sure you do not have excessive airflow as it pulls in more humidity. i turned my ventilation system down and it made the house drier.

ventilation systems with humidity control can do things a few ways. one is to slow the fan down when there is higher outdoor humidity (eg it just rained) or increase the fan speed when there is higher indoor humidity (because there is more people etc). how well it works depends on if its based on just RH or calcs dew points (ie factors in the temps as well as the humidity). but its never going to lower the absolute humidity below that of outside. it doesn't provide separation (like an erv does) and its not a dehumidifying system. your house will still be dictated by the weather and your own heating/dehumidification.