I have my ryobi vacuum that goes into a cyclone on a bucket I got off aliex or some similar place for my router.

What goes up the hose goes into the bucket - almost nothing goes into the vacuum unless I put a hose and foot on it and do actual vacuuming, then the pressure shifts make things bypass the cyclone but still 80-90% goes in the bucket.

When the cheap vacuum starts to scream and smell bad, I replace it with another one.

I have the normal dry vacumming filter and a bag in the ryobi vac because I will sometimes use it for normal vacuuming like for the car or similar. If you need more hoses and stuff, dont bother with the special orders desk as they end up costing almost the cost of a second vacuum. I do have some other dust extractor hoses I ordered off temu ready to go, but not had time to use them yet.