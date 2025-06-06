Was wondering if people had advice on a product that you can get in NZ for repairing a rusted dishwasher rack.

We have a Miele dishwasher which we purchased in 2018. Unfortunately the top rack is rusting in sections. Thankfully this rust is in places where cutting it out wont affect that the strength of the rack. I've seen products like rerack on Amazon (won't ship here) so I'm wondering if anyone has done this repair in NZ with a product you can buy locally. I'm assuming it'll be some silicone or acrylic mix.

Thanks is advance.