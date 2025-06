I'm looking for some C02 sensors I can hook into Home Assistant and monitor background CO2 levels in various rooms.

Wifi/bluetooth or thread ok (I don't have Zigbee).

Want NDIR type sensor (for reasonable accuracy at sub 1000 levels). Either mains/USB powered or long battery live. Does not need a screen but it is ok.

Some local supplies are in the $200~$400 range. Some Aliexpress (eg Tuya type) in the $50~$100 range. I prefer the latter if anyone has good experience to share?