johno1234:

Storm water running off our neighbour's property onto ours. Their house design looks dodgy with no eaves. The gutters always overflow in heavy rain with sheets of water running down the sides of the house and windows. That place is likely to be rotting away internally.

But some of the water not being captured is visibly flowing across the boundary through or under a stone and concrete retaining wall before going into a stormwater drain on our property.

What could or should we do?

They are Chinese and I am sure from previous hellos that there will be a language issue.