Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYInspectors warn of new building quality crisis

gzt

gzt

17104 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#320256 23-Jul-2025 12:16
Send private message quote this post

Inspector concerns and negative buyer experience:

OneRoof: Building inspectors are warning of a new leaky home scandal coming down the pipeline. As the country attempts to solve its housing crisis, many have noticed an increase in low-quality and non-compliant work. The OneRoof reporting team investigates.

Looks like it is not a new technology or technique required problem like the 90's. Personally I read this one as a general failure of the training pipeline. Imo there does need to be easily deliverable practical in-work trade training and technique qualification that does not require constant tech attendance.

The LBPs involved are no doubt using whatever labour they can get. There needs to be a practical way to qualify and standardize that labour base in the expected practices.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Dynamic
3866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396533 23-Jul-2025 12:37
Send private message quote this post

If I was building a new home, based on the stories I've heard and read about in the last few years I'd be on site doing quality control checks personally.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



Andib
1363 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3396535 23-Jul-2025 12:46
Send private message quote this post

I have heard some horror stories about some of the new builds in Auckland from LBPs. The main solution they give is that building work needs to be more tightly controlled on who can actually do the work like Electrical & Plumbing. 
They say allegedly it's not uncommon for the only LBP in some of these companies to be the owner who signs everything off using their registration while most of the work is completed by cheap labourers. 




<# 
       .DISCLAIMER
       Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>

wasabi2k
2096 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396545 23-Jul-2025 13:31
Send private message quote this post

And we're in the process of allowing builders to self-inspect and certify....what could go wrong?



Bung
6477 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3396556 23-Jul-2025 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Andib:

 

They say allegedly it's not uncommon for the only LBP in some of these companies to be the owner who signs everything off using their registration while most of the work is completed by cheap labourers. 

 

 

That a failure of the EWRB. AFAIK labourers need to be supervised on site not by remote control. The amount of work signed off by qualified individuals should be audited. One person can't be everywhere at once. 

larknz
1690 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396562 23-Jul-2025 14:30
Send private message quote this post

the EWRB is nothing to do with LBP's. The EWRB is for electricians, not builders.

mattwnz
20141 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396567 23-Jul-2025 14:47
Send private message quote this post

Honestly the systems is a mess already. Council inspectors don't usually even get up on the roof for example to check that the flashings etc has been done ok and rely on the record of works of the LBP. Consumers deserve better especially wit the high price we pay in NZ.

tweake
2391 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396568 23-Jul-2025 14:52
Send private message quote this post

gzt: Inspector concerns and negative buyer experience:

OneRoof: Building inspectors are warning of a new leaky home scandal coming down the pipeline. As the country attempts to solve its housing crisis, many have noticed an increase in low-quality and non-compliant work. The OneRoof reporting team investigates.

Looks like it is not a new technology or technique required problem like the 90's. Personally I read this one as a general failure of the training pipeline. Imo there does need to be easily deliverable practical in-work trade training and technique qualification that does not require constant tech attendance.

The LBPs involved are no doubt using whatever labour they can get. There needs to be a practical way to qualify and standardize that labour base in the expected practices.

 

its not surprising. building co's are going broke. the largest group of liquidations etc is building industry. which is much the norm as the building industry booms/busts following the housing market.

 

its not a training issue, or even licensing issue. its simply that they are shortcutting everything they can to stay afloat. that will still happen regardless if training or certification etc. only thing you can do is inspect the work constantly. kiwis don't seam to want a consistent housing or building market, which would fix most of these issues.

 

on a side note i see building industry has conned northland into lowering insulation standards. govt sucking up to the building industry (isn't that one of the root causes of leaky homes in the first place?).

 
 
 
 

Cloud spending continues to surge globally, but most organisations haven’t made the changes necessary to maximise the value and cost-efficiency benefits of their cloud investments. Download the whitepaper From Overspend to Advantage now.
Bung
6477 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3396572 23-Jul-2025 15:20
Send private message quote this post

larknz:

 

the EWRB is nothing to do with LBP's. The EWRB is for electricians, not builders.

 

 

Sorry I misread the post I was replying to. More tightly controlled like plumbing and electrical would be fine except there are horror stories involving those trades as well.

tripper1000
1617 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396579 23-Jul-2025 16:00
Send private message quote this post

As someone who has replaced roofs, gutters and cladding in the battle to stop water ingress issues on my poor quality/hi-risk 1990's design house, I am confident that many new houses I see being built will also leak badly.

 

1) Lots of houses with sub 10 degree roof pitch and/or sub 10 degree internal valleys.
 and/or
2) No eave, so a) gutters overflow directly into the walls, b) rain gets  in around door frames, windows frames and glass. 

Turns out our houses have had eaves for the last 3,000 years for good reasons. 

 

 

Handsomedan
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3396584 23-Jul-2025 16:18
Send private message quote this post

It's incredible what you hear/see when it comes to large scale build areas, like Long Bay and Hobsonville Point. 
We have frineds who live in both areas and they've seen building companies lay reinforcing steel/mesh, get their pre-pour sign-off and immediately remove it prior to pouring concrete, to be used at the next site. 

 

It's mad that this is such an obvious one - I hate to think how many houses are being signed off with much worse shortcuts. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Bung
6477 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3396594 23-Jul-2025 16:49
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

It's incredible what you hear/see when it comes to large scale build areas, like Long Bay and Hobsonville Point. 
We have frineds who live in both areas and they've seen building companies lay reinforcing steel/mesh, get their pre-pour sign-off and immediately remove it prior to pouring concrete, to be used at the next site. 

 

It's mad that this is such an obvious one - I hate to think how many houses are being signed off with much worse shortcuts. 

 

 

How long before that became an open secret in that area? A modest house close to home has just swallowed 48m³ of concrete in the slab, 3 concrete trucks shuttling to and fro, 1 pump truck and maybe 6 other workers so if the s load of steel disappeared there'd be at least 10 witnesses.

Handsomedan
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3396596 23-Jul-2025 17:18
Send private message quote this post

Bung:

 

Handsomedan:

 

It's incredible what you hear/see when it comes to large scale build areas, like Long Bay and Hobsonville Point. 
We have frineds who live in both areas and they've seen building companies lay reinforcing steel/mesh, get their pre-pour sign-off and immediately remove it prior to pouring concrete, to be used at the next site. 

 

It's mad that this is such an obvious one - I hate to think how many houses are being signed off with much worse shortcuts. 

 

 

How long before that became an open secret in that area? A modest house close to home has just swallowed 48m³ of concrete in the slab, 3 concrete trucks shuttling to and fro, 1 pump truck and maybe 6 other workers so if the s load of steel disappeared there'd be at least 10 witnesses.

 


Yeah, I mean, if we know about it, surely everyone in the supply chain knows? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

tweake
2391 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396602 23-Jul-2025 17:39
Send private message quote this post

tripper1000:

 

2) No eave, so a) gutters overflow directly into the walls, b) rain gets  in around door frames, windows frames and glass. 

 

 

that first problem is not really caused by lack of eves. the 2nd it has a bit to do with it.

 

first one is internal gutters. thats why it leaks or overflows into walls. even with eves the leaks/overflow can still end up in the wall with some types. if you overflow an external gutter it overflows outside the wall or eve.

 

 the bigger the eves the less rain the door/windows get and the less problems occur. there is an Canadian study on that. but doors and windows are never perfectly sealed, so they always leak. the trick is to allow that water to drain out and dry.

tweake
2391 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396603 23-Jul-2025 17:40
Send private message quote this post

Bung:

 

How long before that became an open secret in that area? A modest house close to home has just swallowed 48m³ of concrete in the slab, 3 concrete trucks shuttling to and fro, 1 pump truck and maybe 6 other workers so if the s load of steel disappeared there'd be at least 10 witnesses.

 

 

i'm sure they know. but they want to keep their jobs so they keep quite.

mattwnz
20141 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396633 23-Jul-2025 19:42
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

It's incredible what you hear/see when it comes to large scale build areas, like Long Bay and Hobsonville Point. 
We have frineds who live in both areas and they've seen building companies lay reinforcing steel/mesh, get their pre-pour sign-off and immediately remove it prior to pouring concrete, to be used at the next site. 

 

It's mad that this is such an obvious one - I hate to think how many houses are being signed off with much worse shortcuts. 

 

 

 

 

They should video it and report that sort of thing. Anyone doing that sort of thing should never be allowed in the building industry again. The problem is that the building industry in NZ relies on a lot of trust and there are still far too many cowboys.  Someone down the track could end up with a nightmare.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright