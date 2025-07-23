OneRoof: Building inspectors are warning of a new leaky home scandal coming down the pipeline. As the country attempts to solve its housing crisis, many have noticed an increase in low-quality and non-compliant work. The OneRoof reporting team investigates.
Looks like it is not a new technology or technique required problem like the 90's. Personally I read this one as a general failure of the training pipeline. Imo there does need to be easily deliverable practical in-work trade training and technique qualification that does not require constant tech attendance.
The LBPs involved are no doubt using whatever labour they can get. There needs to be a practical way to qualify and standardize that labour base in the expected practices.