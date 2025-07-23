gzt: Inspector concerns and negative buyer experience:



OneRoof: Building inspectors are warning of a new leaky home scandal coming down the pipeline. As the country attempts to solve its housing crisis, many have noticed an increase in low-quality and non-compliant work. The OneRoof reporting team investigates.

Looks like it is not a new technology or technique required problem like the 90's. Personally I read this one as a general failure of the training pipeline. Imo there does need to be easily deliverable practical in-work trade training and technique qualification that does not require constant tech attendance.



The LBPs involved are no doubt using whatever labour they can get. There needs to be a practical way to qualify and standardize that labour base in the expected practices.

its not surprising. building co's are going broke. the largest group of liquidations etc is building industry. which is much the norm as the building industry booms/busts following the housing market.

its not a training issue, or even licensing issue. its simply that they are shortcutting everything they can to stay afloat. that will still happen regardless if training or certification etc. only thing you can do is inspect the work constantly. kiwis don't seam to want a consistent housing or building market, which would fix most of these issues.

on a side note i see building industry has conned northland into lowering insulation standards. govt sucking up to the building industry (isn't that one of the root causes of leaky homes in the first place?).