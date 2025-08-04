Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYHELP - cold water pressure on some taps low
xlinknz

#320362 4-Aug-2025 20:21
Hi all

 

I have what seems to be an unusual issue

 

4 outlets (Faucets) of water downstairs in our 2 level home (shower, laundry, vanity basin and bath) have much lower cold water pressure.

 

notes

 

  • All these are dual hot cold water) the nearby outdoor tap is normal pressure but that tap being outdoor cannot produce hot water and is immediately adjacent to the gas instant hot water heater
  • We use continuous gas hot water heating
  • If I mix these dual faucets to include hot water pressure is normal!

Upstairs (road level) no issues with cold water pressure. I suspect the shower, laundry, vanity basin and bath downstairs are all on the same water circuit (except the outdoor tap)

 

     

  1. What could the issue be?
  2. Any ideas on how to resolve beyond calling a plumber?

 

Regards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bung
  #3400041 4-Aug-2025 20:46
How old is the house? Our previous house was old enough to have had galvanised iron cold pipes that had almost blocked with rust. Are there flexible connectors from mixer to wall with either a stop tap or flow restrictor in line? Did you ever have a low pressure electric tank?



timmmay
  #3400044 4-Aug-2025 21:00
Have you tried turning them off and then on again? 😀😀😀

 

Sounds like some kind of a blockage. A plumber is probably going to be useful, particularly one with a camera. I've never had a camera in a water pipe, only a sewer... you'd probably not want the sewer camera in your water pipe...

Bung
  #3400045 4-Aug-2025 21:05
Even if there was a camera small enough to fit 15/20mm water pipe there'd be too many 90⁰ bends.



timmmay
  #3400048 4-Aug-2025 21:19
I guess that's why you need a plumber, they'd know things like that 

