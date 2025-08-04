Hi all

I have what seems to be an unusual issue

4 outlets (Faucets) of water downstairs in our 2 level home (shower, laundry, vanity basin and bath) have much lower cold water pressure.

notes

All these are dual hot cold water) the nearby outdoor tap is normal pressure but that tap being outdoor cannot produce hot water and is immediately adjacent to the gas instant hot water heater

We use continuous gas hot water heating

If I mix these dual faucets to include hot water pressure is normal!

Upstairs (road level) no issues with cold water pressure. I suspect the shower, laundry, vanity basin and bath downstairs are all on the same water circuit (except the outdoor tap)

What could the issue be? Any ideas on how to resolve beyond calling a plumber?

Regards