Added Wifi to existing Mitsubishi Hi-Wall heatpump
#320374 6-Aug-2025 14:04
Hey all, I have an existing unit - MSZ-GL50VGD - which I currently use a Sensibo for, which isn't that great and is just another box I need to plug-in and power.  I understand the heatpump can take a Wifi module, specifically MAC-588IF-E.

I see some previous conversations about that module but it was for ducted heatpumps so thought it better to start a new thread :-)

Questions:
* are these Wifi modules any good? Anyone able to give insight into them?
* I see they are "installer only" - is that true? I am pretty good at DIY (rebuilding walls, electrical writing - not to the board!, etc.)
* Anywhere in NZ that isn't $$$$$?  As noted in the other thread, AU prices are less than half of NZ prices.

Finally, is it worth it? I run Homekit and the Sensibo integration (native and Homebridge) is average at best.  Controlling things like fan speed is a PITA.  And I would prefer to move to integrated solutions rather than having boxes all over the place.

Backup solution if this is not a go-er is the new Aqara W100 + a M3 hub (which has IR).  I have an M2 hub and the M3 is planned, so having the W100 would give a nice 'wall panel' look with physical controls and no cable. 

Thanks all :-)

  #3400350 6-Aug-2025 14:11
If you're slightly competent, they're very easy to self install. 

 

The same goes for the DIY equivalent, which you'll see a few threads on. I've done both, both work well, I only went with the genuine article as I got a friend and family discount when installing heat pumps. 

 

I run home assistant, both the genuine and DIY modules work well.

 

I was glad to be rid of the sensibo.



  #3400352 6-Aug-2025 14:17
If its the same as the wifi module in the Mitsubishi heat pump in the house we bought recently then they are very good. I haven't tried to integrate it into Homekit or any other home automation application, I just use the App stand alone. I didn;t install it myself but from looking at the module I can't imagine it would be any harder than installer the Daikin units we have in our primary house. Just make sure you turn off the mains power at the circut board as there's plenty of main power stuff exposed beneath the covers where the wifi module plugs in.

  #3400360 6-Aug-2025 14:38
I usually love DIY alternatives, but in this case can vouch for the official module and app. For the non-tech people in your house you can still use the Mitsubishi app which can control every aspect. Also has built in timers to turn of in x minutes if you like. Schedules is also easy to use.

 

Integrates well into home assistant for easy control.



  #3400363 6-Aug-2025 14:41
I've installed the module on one of our heatpumps and it was super easy to install.

 

The app is good, is developed in New Zealand by a company based in Lower Hutt, Wellington. On top of this they have an API called "Echonet Lite" you can enable for third party integrations for Home Assistant or Homebridge.

 

There are methods of adding your own module to the heatpump using an ESP-01 or ESP32 but for the sake of WAF I opted for the official modules and have zero complaints.




  #3400367 6-Aug-2025 14:44
Another DIY option is to just plug in an ESP32 and hook it up to homeassistant.

I have done this to mine and likely have a spare CN10 plug lying around if want one.

https://github.com/echavet/MitsubishiCN105ESPHome

  #3400376 6-Aug-2025 14:57
Yeah the ESP32 + DIY option is cheap and very effective if you are using Home Assistant. That's what I have done and it has never missed a beat.

  #3400385 6-Aug-2025 15:24
We have a Mitsubishi module in a Mitsubishi heat pump and it has been fairly reliable. Although it doesnt control all functions of the heat pump, such as far blow mode

