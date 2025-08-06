Hey all, I have an existing unit - MSZ-GL50VGD - which I currently use a Sensibo for, which isn't that great and is just another box I need to plug-in and power. I understand the heatpump can take a Wifi module, specifically MAC-588IF-E.



I see some previous conversations about that module but it was for ducted heatpumps so thought it better to start a new thread :-)



Questions:

* are these Wifi modules any good? Anyone able to give insight into them?

* I see they are "installer only" - is that true? I am pretty good at DIY (rebuilding walls, electrical writing - not to the board!, etc.)

* Anywhere in NZ that isn't $$$$$? As noted in the other thread, AU prices are less than half of NZ prices.



Finally, is it worth it? I run Homekit and the Sensibo integration (native and Homebridge) is average at best. Controlling things like fan speed is a PITA. And I would prefer to move to integrated solutions rather than having boxes all over the place.



Backup solution if this is not a go-er is the new Aqara W100 + a M3 hub (which has IR). I have an M2 hub and the M3 is planned, so having the W100 would give a nice 'wall panel' look with physical controls and no cable.



Thanks all :-)