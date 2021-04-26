kingdragonfly

Eva888: Collagen powder is a fancier word for gelatine that you make jelly out of. Most likely they add it as a thickener.

Well it's "derived from" collagen.

If people saw what gelatine is made from I think many would avoid it. Gelatine factories have a certain smell to them, if the raw material is a bit rotten, then it's still ok, pathogens will be boiled to death, the end product will be clean, toxin free, purified.

Last time I had a tour of one, they were using cow face skins as raw material. The dehairing process soaking the cow faces in an alkali solution to break down the keratin makes the collagen in the skin swell up, the stainless steel vessel had glass windows on the side so the operators could see what was going on, every few seconds a bloated swollen and now hairless cow face with holes where its eyes used to be, ears still attached would peer back at you out the window. I guess no worse than the more usual offcuts of skin and hide used as raw material, except instantly recognisable as once the face of an animal, reminiscent of horror movies or bad nightmares.

OTOH the cattle are killed for meat, so using the face skins for something productive is better than throwing it to waste.