kingdragonfly

In a change in the last 5 years, I see a lot of protein shakes have collagen protein, even at Pak 'n Save.
Globalnews Canada: Reality check: Is it safe to drink collagen powder?
...According to Villeneuve, there’s a misconception that consuming more collagen will lead to higher quantities of collagen in our bodies, which will make our bones, skin, ligaments and cartilage stronger. This isn’t the case.
'Proteins are synthesized from amino acids. When we consume collagen, we need to first break it down into those amino acids,' ....
That's a pity, because I've been eating oyster shell powder in hope of producing a pearl necklace :)