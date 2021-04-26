Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnesslot of protein shakes have collagen protein
kingdragonfly

7123 posts

Uber Geek


#284500 26-Apr-2021 16:46
Send private message

In a change in the last 5 years, I see a lot of protein shakes have collagen protein, even at Pak 'n Save.

Globalnews Canada: Reality check: Is it safe to drink collagen powder?

...According to Villeneuve, there’s a misconception that consuming more collagen will lead to higher quantities of collagen in our bodies, which will make our bones, skin, ligaments and cartilage stronger. This isn’t the case.

'Proteins are synthesized from amino acids. When we consume collagen, we need to first break it down into those amino acids,' ....

That's a pity, because I've been eating oyster shell powder in hope of producing a pearl necklace :)

Create new topic
Eva888
1171 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698322 26-Apr-2021 19:04
Send private message

Collagen powder is a fancier word for gelatine that you make jelly out of. Most likely they add it as a thickener.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Geektastic
16796 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698377 26-Apr-2021 22:58
Send private message

I don’t think I’ve ever knowingly had one!





kingdragonfly

7123 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698580 27-Apr-2021 08:20
Send private message

While we're on the subject, cacao nibs are popular in these shakes.

Cacao nibs contain alkaloids, and make them bitter. It's often advertised as being the similar taste as unsweetened chocolate, but I think it's much worse.

I've even seen Cacao nibs and spinach protein shakes, so a double whammy of bitter.

Perfect Daily Grind: Raw Cacao: Health Food or Dangerous Habit?



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698590 27-Apr-2021 08:54
Send private message

Eva888: Collagen powder is a fancier word for gelatine that you make jelly out of. Most likely they add it as a thickener.

 

Well it's "derived from" collagen.

 

If people saw what gelatine is made from I think many would avoid it.  Gelatine factories have a certain smell to them, if the raw material is a bit rotten, then it's still ok, pathogens will be boiled to death, the end product will be clean, toxin free, purified.

 

Last time I had a tour of one, they were using cow face skins as raw material. The dehairing process soaking the cow faces in an alkali solution to break down the keratin makes the collagen in the skin swell up, the stainless steel vessel had glass windows on the side so the operators could see what was going on, every few seconds a bloated swollen and now hairless cow face with holes where its eyes used to be, ears still attached would peer back at you out the window.  I guess no worse than the more usual offcuts of skin and hide used as raw material, except instantly recognisable as once the face of an animal, reminiscent of horror movies or bad nightmares.

 

OTOH the cattle are killed for meat, so using the face skins for something productive is better than throwing it to waste. 

 

 

Eva888
1171 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698600 27-Apr-2021 09:14
Send private message

Fred99:

Eva888: Collagen powder is a fancier word for gelatine that you make jelly out of. Most likely they add it as a thickener.


Well it's "derived from" collagen.


If people saw what gelatine is made from I think many would avoid it.  Gelatine factories have a certain smell to them, if the raw material is a bit rotten, then it's still ok, pathogens will be boiled to death, the end product will be clean, toxin free, purified.


Last time I had a tour of one, they were using cow face skins as raw material. The dehairing process soaking the cow faces in an alkali solution to break down the keratin makes the collagen in the skin swell up, the stainless steel vessel had glass windows on the side so the operators could see what was going on, every few seconds a bloated swollen and now hairless cow face with holes where its eyes used to be, ears still attached would peer back at you out the window.  I guess no worse than the more usual offcuts of skin and hide used as raw material, except instantly recognisable as once the face of an animal, reminiscent of horror movies or bad nightmares.


OTOH the cattle are killed for meat, so using the face skins for something productive is better than throwing it to waste. 


 



Thanks for putting us off innocent jelly. How can any reader eat it again with a cows face skin staring through the mind’s eye. Some things are better kept in the realms of oblivion. I had always consoled myself that it was made from feet/legs.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698635 27-Apr-2021 09:44
Send private message

Eva888:

Thanks for putting us off innocent jelly. How can any reader eat it again with a cows face skin staring through the mind’s eye. Some things are better kept in the realms of oblivion. I had always consoled myself that it was made from feet/legs.

 

It "can be" made from cow's faces, that doesn't mean it always is.  Things like killing wild sharks for the fins and throwing the other 99% back into the sea is probably a more horrific crime against our planet.

Eva888
1171 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698653 27-Apr-2021 10:00
Send private message

Sigh...now my mind’s eye has added bleeding sharks to its repertoire.



antonknee
1088 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2698664 27-Apr-2021 10:16
Send private message

Eva888: Thanks for putting us off innocent jelly. How can any reader eat it again with a cows face skin staring through the mind’s eye. Some things are better kept in the realms of oblivion. I had always consoled myself that it was made from feet/legs.

 

Really not so innocent then is it...? A lot of our food is nowhere near innocent. If people really knew where their food came from and how it was made and what from our diets would be (and arguably ought to be) very different. Like when a small child learns the lamb on their plate is the same as the cute, fluffy thing frolicking in the field.

robjg63
3499 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698675 27-Apr-2021 11:03
Send private message

There is a lot of hocus-pocus BS about food supplements.

 

Calcium supplements:

 

You can take calcium supplements - but the body absorbs very little of it.

 

A glass of regular milk has all the other things that are required for most of the calcium to be absorbed and used effectively.

 

Omega Oils:
Supplements when tested often have rancid/stale oil of poor quality and tests have revealed that they are not well absorbed.

 

I piece of Salmon or tinned Sardines are rich in Omega oils and very well absorbed.

 

Collagen:

 

(well summed up above) Eating collagen doesn't actually do a lot for you. The body actually needs to build it from scratch to use it.

 

Vitamin supplements in general:

 

Many vitamins often require other amino acids or other vitamins in order to be absorbed by the body.

 

While the odd person may occasionally benefit from some sort of supplements, most people are just wasting money.

 

Trying to keep a balanced diet appears to be the best bet.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Batman
Mad Scientist
27994 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698684 27-Apr-2021 11:32
Send private message

robjg63:

 

I piece of Salmon or tinned Sardines are rich in Omega oils and very well absorbed.

 

 

only if the fish you eat had eaten omega rich foods. many European farmed salmon have been called out because they were fed junk and had no omega oils in them. not sure about NZ farmed ones




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698705 27-Apr-2021 11:54
Send private message

robjg63:

 

Vitamin supplements in general:

 

Many vitamins often require other amino acids or other vitamins in order to be absorbed by the body.

 

While the odd person may occasionally benefit from some sort of supplements, most people are just wasting money.

 

Trying to keep a balanced diet appears to be the best bet.

 

 

Possible exceptions:

 

Vitamin D, particularly in people with darker skin in colder climates, or anybody who doesn't get a reasonable amount of sunlight exposure (which is actually most people in cool climates in winter), and all older people.  Wild salmon etc may be a good source of vitamin D, but you'd need to eat a lot - and farmed salmon probably isn't unless they are fed it as a supplement/additive in their now mainly plant-based feed. (We synthesise it via sunlight exposure on our skin, but fish don't synthesise it at all, it's passed up the food chain from plankton).

 

Iodine - easy to solve with zero risk - use iodised salt.

 

Vegans need to take special care, there seem to be enough vegans around these days for them not to be considered "just the odd person". Thinking about vitamin B12, iron, calcium and vitamin D intake and considering either supplementation or reading labels and buying and eating fortified foods seems a sensible and reasonable way to avoid complications.

 

 

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698711 27-Apr-2021 12:02
Send private message

Batman:

 

robjg63:

 

I piece of Salmon or tinned Sardines are rich in Omega oils and very well absorbed.

 

 

only if the fish you eat had eaten omega rich foods. many European farmed salmon have been called out because they were fed junk and had no omega oils in them. not sure about NZ farmed ones

 

 

I think farmed salmon is fine for Omega 3 content, there's a question mark over it also having a much higher Omega 6 content as well as having more fat in total.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698740 27-Apr-2021 13:29
Send private message

Fred99:

 

Batman:

 

only if the fish you eat had eaten omega rich foods. many European farmed salmon have been called out because they were fed junk and had no omega oils in them. not sure about NZ farmed ones

 

 

I think farmed salmon is fine for Omega 3 content, there's a question mark over it also having a much higher Omega 6 content as well as having more fat in total.

 

 

There's a page dedicated to fatty acid ratios on Wkipedia:

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fatty_acid_ratio_in_food

 

It's leading to a huge warren of branching rabbit holes to explore, full of many questions but few definitive answers.  Included is ammo for diet fads like "paleo" or whatever you choose, you'll find data to cherry-pick to support just about anything.

 

Does make me think that *if* Omega 3 : 6 ratio is the important thing, then any Omega 3 supplement tablets would need to be golf-ball sized and supplied in large drums to make any real difference to the average western diet.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 