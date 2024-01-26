Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessDeep Sleep Continuity
networkn

Networkn
30381 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311556 26-Jan-2024 15:26
Send private message

I have a Huawei GT3 Pro Watch, which tracks my sleep. 

 

Almost every single night, I get dinged because my deep sleep continuity is always <70.

 

The only exception, is when I get very little sleep, ie Last Night when I got a total of 3 hours 59 minutes and my DSC was 81!

 

It seems like the longer I sleep the worse it gets, but I very rarely sleep more than 7 hours, perhaps, if I am lucky, twice or three times a month, usually averaging between 6-7 hours.

 

It's suspected I have sleep apnea, though I am still, 6 months later, waiting for the results of my sleep study (They estimate Sept)!.

 

Anyone got any insight into how they measure this, and if it's something I should actually address or this is my 'normal'?

 

 

Create new topic
alasta
6265 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3186926 26-Jan-2024 15:44
Send private message quote this post

I would be a bit careful about the accuracy of sleep stage measurements on wearables. If you search for The Quantified Scientist on YouTube then you will find some very interesting controlled tests showing that some devices perform well but none of them are perfect. 

 

For what it's worth my Apple Watch shows my deep sleep being minimal most nights, but I feel fine as long as I get at least 8 hours. 8.5 hours is ideal, but too much more than that messes up my body clock and affects my sleep the following night. Anything less than 7.5 hours feels terrible. 

 

If you are sleeping less than 7 hours and have evidence of minimal deep sleep then I would be looking into it further. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 