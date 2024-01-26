I have a Huawei GT3 Pro Watch, which tracks my sleep.

Almost every single night, I get dinged because my deep sleep continuity is always <70.

The only exception, is when I get very little sleep, ie Last Night when I got a total of 3 hours 59 minutes and my DSC was 81!

It seems like the longer I sleep the worse it gets, but I very rarely sleep more than 7 hours, perhaps, if I am lucky, twice or three times a month, usually averaging between 6-7 hours.

It's suspected I have sleep apnea, though I am still, 6 months later, waiting for the results of my sleep study (They estimate Sept)!.

Anyone got any insight into how they measure this, and if it's something I should actually address or this is my 'normal'?