To All The Head Follicle Challenged
Around the time I reached 40 my luscious light brown fine stranded hair started to recede. As the years went by so did my hairline. About 10 years ago it reached a stage of where I was adamant I was not going to do a comb over. Just Yuk! So I started to wet shave the centre bit back to just behind the crown with hedge rows either side. My barber started to use a 3 then 2 then a 1 then over the last two years added in a 0 to blend in my hedge rows.

 

November 2023 I made the not so big decision to shave the lot off. My partner said go for it. 

 

So after some google research I started to wet shave my entire head.

 

Now there are lots of pre head shaving oils out there and all quite expensive so I made own. A mix of hemp seed oil and bio-oil 50/50 and added in 10ml pure sandalwood oil for fragrance in a 250ml bottle. All my products are sandalwood. I then fill up a small 20ml bottle from the master and lightly spray my head and face prior to each shave. When I started to wet shave my head I also shaver soaped.

 

But this procedure quite often turned into a small blood bath.

 

My partner was not happy so around New Year he went and bought me an electric head shaver. Best thing since sliced bread. I still use the above prep oil. Funny enough in the electric shaver instructions it recommends a light olive oil. After each shave I thoroughly rinse the blades under hot water, then I go ahead and soap my face and wet blade shave. Since I started to oil my face pre-shave, I have had only one blood bath due to a pimple. I have always wet shaved and wished I had also always pre-oiled. This electric shaver uses a USB power cable which I charge up about every 7 days and only takes a couple of hours.

 

Then to finish it all off I apply a skin food. I have used this sandalwood skin food for 40 odd years, it leaves a fantastic finish and when used with a sandalwood cologne or sandalwood after shave fragrance, my face feels and smells great.

 

The down side of a bald head is it gets cold. I have always worn flat or cheese cutter caps of one sort or another but this winter have started to wear thin cotton beanies.

 

I have no regrets about shaving totally bald. It is certainly a better look than the prior hedge rows. Though I still wish for a nice head of silver hair for my 70 years.

 

What are forum members opinions about age related baldness and your vanity remedies ?

 

My shaving products

 

Taylor of Old Bond Street® sandalwood shaving soap

 

Geo. F. Trumper Sandalwood Skin Food

 

Remington RX7 Ultimate Series® Head Shaver We paid $109 from HN.

 

Schick Quattro Titanium 5 Razor

 

Bio-oil skin care

 

Any good pure hemp seed  oil






I've gone with the shaved look on and off over the years (mainly cos I find hair a hassle), and swear by HeadBlade - zero nicks, with the smoothness of a wet shave.

 

So much more comfortable than a regular razor.






 
 
 
 


Wow, that's really complicated. 

 

I've been smooth since my mid 20's.  A Schick hydro 5 razor and some dove soap, lather up and a quick run over each night in the shower and I am good to go.  Rarely have any nicks at all.  Occasionally some Nivea supermarket moisturizer, or whatever is on special if it looks or feels a little dry.    






I'm too lazy to use a razorm I just use head clippers.  Made the decision to cut to a 0 at about 23, started receding about 14








 



davidcole:

 

I'm too lazy to use a razorm I just use head clippers.  Made the decision to cut to a 0 at about 23, started receding about 14

 

 

I would prefer to shave but can't be bothered. I just clippers as well twice a week. Some curved Remington thing. 

Relating to beanies - I swear by these - have a half dozen of them Merino Pocket Beanie - Icebreaker (NZ)

 

 

Yeah, I don't like the idea of shaving at all. I don't even like shaving my face!

I use clippers set at 0 and give my noggin a buzz weekly. I have a nice palm-sized circular clipper that's designed for that purpose. 

 

I've been bald/balding for about 15-20 years. 

 

 

 

The Crew Cut Hair Clipper







 

 

 

 

 



Toupee anyone?

 

Funny how no one is happy with what nature throws at them. Women insist on shaving hair off legs. Guys having perfectly acceptable hair shave it off. Wondering who started the shave heads fashion for men. Must be a real faff every day. 

Curious, could heads be waxed or how about those electric hair remover torture instruments we women use to yank the hair out by the roots. 

 

 



Eva888:

 

Toupee anyone?

 

Funny how no one is happy with what nature throws at them. Women insist on shaving hair off legs. Guys having perfectly acceptable hair shave it off. Wondering who started the shave heads fashion for men. Must be a real faff every day. 

Curious, could heads be waxed or how about those electric hair remover torture instruments we women use to yank the hair out by the roots. 

 

 

You'd go laser wouldn't you?  Women get it done on the arms, face and bikini line.  Surely we're not that soft?








 

Eva888:

 

Toupee anyone?

 

Funny how no one is happy with what nature throws at them. Women insist on shaving hair off legs. Guys having perfectly acceptable hair shave it off. Wondering who started the shave heads fashion for men. Must be a real faff every day. 

Curious, could heads be waxed or how about those electric hair remover torture instruments we women use to yank the hair out by the roots. 

 

 

Funnily enough I have toyed with the idea of a hair hat a couple of times - not because I am that vain, but because it'd be a bit of a nostalgic trip to have hair again - even just occasionally. But there is such a stigma associated with hair hats. 

 

As for electrolysis or waxing? Yeah, nah. I'd rather do the clipper thing. 

 

They do look good these days.

 

29 Toupee ideas | bad hair, bad hair extensions, bad wigs







 

 

 

 

 



Perhaps laser treatment might be a little drastic. Would that be permanent destruction of the hair folicles?

 

I randomly saw this article this morning in my google news and then saw this thread on GZ.

 

This looked quite promising as far as regrowth is concerned:

 

https://www.sciencealert.com/surprise-hair-loss-breakthrough-sugar-gel-triggers-robust-regrowth

 

I mean - sure - they can cure anything in rats and mice and sometimes these things never see the light of day when tried on humans, but - who knows.

 

Maybe a low cost and safe solution is close?






Handsomedan:

 

Yeah, I don't like the idea of shaving at all. I don't even like shaving my face!

 

Same.

 

Zero beard trimmer once per week. In between you get the roguish stubble bad boy look as a bonus!

 

I now have a small bald patch on the back of my head but I can't see it so it doesn't exist. I think if I shaved my noggin there would be to many scars and divots.

 

 

 

 

robjg63:

 

Would that be permanent destruction of the hair folicles?

 

 

That's the idea.

Eva888:

 

Funny how no one is happy with what nature throws at them. 

 

 

It's human nature to be dissatisfied with our current condition. Consider that we take for granted many conveniences our ancestors could never have imagined - clean water, robust and cheap food supply, large and warm housing, cheap and fast transport, cheap vaccinations against deadly diseases - and yet often still feel dissatisfaction. 






Like others here, I just run a set of hair clippers set to Zero over my dome every few weeks. I'm not really fussed about my hair and how long or not it is, but it does look tidier. 





