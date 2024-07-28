Around the time I reached 40 my luscious light brown fine stranded hair started to recede. As the years went by so did my hairline. About 10 years ago it reached a stage of where I was adamant I was not going to do a comb over. Just Yuk! So I started to wet shave the centre bit back to just behind the crown with hedge rows either side. My barber started to use a 3 then 2 then a 1 then over the last two years added in a 0 to blend in my hedge rows.

November 2023 I made the not so big decision to shave the lot off. My partner said go for it.

So after some google research I started to wet shave my entire head.

Now there are lots of pre head shaving oils out there and all quite expensive so I made own. A mix of hemp seed oil and bio-oil 50/50 and added in 10ml pure sandalwood oil for fragrance in a 250ml bottle. All my products are sandalwood. I then fill up a small 20ml bottle from the master and lightly spray my head and face prior to each shave. When I started to wet shave my head I also shaver soaped.

But this procedure quite often turned into a small blood bath.

My partner was not happy so around New Year he went and bought me an electric head shaver. Best thing since sliced bread. I still use the above prep oil. Funny enough in the electric shaver instructions it recommends a light olive oil. After each shave I thoroughly rinse the blades under hot water, then I go ahead and soap my face and wet blade shave. Since I started to oil my face pre-shave, I have had only one blood bath due to a pimple. I have always wet shaved and wished I had also always pre-oiled. This electric shaver uses a USB power cable which I charge up about every 7 days and only takes a couple of hours.

Then to finish it all off I apply a skin food. I have used this sandalwood skin food for 40 odd years, it leaves a fantastic finish and when used with a sandalwood cologne or sandalwood after shave fragrance, my face feels and smells great.

The down side of a bald head is it gets cold. I have always worn flat or cheese cutter caps of one sort or another but this winter have started to wear thin cotton beanies.

I have no regrets about shaving totally bald. It is certainly a better look than the prior hedge rows. Though I still wish for a nice head of silver hair for my 70 years.

What are forum members opinions about age related baldness and your vanity remedies ?

My shaving products

Taylor of Old Bond Street® sandalwood shaving soap

Geo. F. Trumper Sandalwood Skin Food

Remington RX7 Ultimate Series® Head Shaver We paid $109 from HN.

Schick Quattro Titanium 5 Razor

Bio-oil skin care

Any good pure hemp seed oil