I think a knee replacement is in my near future. I am one of those people that never does anything without first reading reviews however I am not sure how you find out about medical personnel other than by asking others as I don't think there is the equivalent of Trip Advisor. Hence this thread. Has anyone had a knee replacement in Wellington in the recent past (ie the last 5 years) and has a surgeon they would recommend. Please feel free to message me if you don't want to mention anyone by name on a public forum. It is such major surgery for me that I really want to have confidence in the surgeon that will do it. Thanks in advance for any replies.