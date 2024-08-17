Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessRecommendation for knee replacement specialist in Wellington
#315805 17-Aug-2024 17:32
I think a knee replacement is in my near future. I am one of those people that never does anything without first reading reviews however I am not sure how you find out about medical personnel other than by asking others as I don't think there is the equivalent of Trip Advisor. Hence this thread. Has anyone had a knee replacement in Wellington in the recent past (ie the last 5 years) and has a surgeon they would recommend. Please feel free to message me if you don't want to mention anyone by name on a public forum. It is such major surgery for me that I really want to have confidence in the surgeon that will do it. Thanks in advance for any replies.

  #3273019 17-Aug-2024 19:46
Someone in the family had both knees replace by Mr Gareth Coulter, Wellington Wakefield.




  #3273253 18-Aug-2024 16:36
freitasm: Someone in the family had both knees replace by Mr Gareth Coulter, Wellington Wakefield.

 

 

 

Were they happy with the outcome and do you think they would recommend this surgeon? Thanks

  #3273259 18-Aug-2024 16:37
Yes and yes.




  #3273264 18-Aug-2024 16:51
That's good to know. Thanks for taking the time to reply.

