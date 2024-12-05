outdoorsnz

I did lots of bike riding and mtb races some years back, but only spurts of biking riding since. Getting back into riding quite a bit since I got a good old KMS hardtail $20 buck beach bike! Love it. Hard landings riding in the forest! Takes me back to my riker MTB I had as a teenager. I've forgotten about some of the bike maintenance skills you pick up, but not the bike riding skills :-)

CRC fine for beach bike, but my old giant trance 2 needs a bit of DLC. I need a good dry lube as don't growl I've been using CRC chain lube which makes quite a mess as the dust sticks to it. So I need a cleaner and dry lube. Muc off? Gravel roads mostly.

Can you use that on all running parts? i.e chain, derailleur, hubs etc?

The front shock had gone a little soft. Someone I know has a shock pump. What PSI pressure is recommended?

It might need new disc pads soon. How do I work out which one to get?

And Dad has a new e-bike. Wattwheels - bighorn. Rear wheel. Those that know, how do you remove that to change the tire / puncture repair? It looks rather complicated. Front wheel has a quick release.

Rear wheel looks like you undo with allan keys. It looks like the derailleur could fall out when you remove the wheel. Can you replace with a quick release skewer?

Thanks.