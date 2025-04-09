Having worked in Medical Electronics (in the late seventys) the pacemakers of that time were interrogated by holding a magnet over the pacemaker. Also in the case of interferance the device would revert to a fixed rate.

I am interested because some retirement villages are averse to install inductive cooking appliances. There are considerable advantages for the elderly using these appliances some of the advantages are safety.

Our new cook top advises that a pacemaker should be 100mm or more from an inductive device, which for most people would not be difficuilt. What do you all think ?