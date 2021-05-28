Yeah, "Build it and they will come". Induced demand.

Pretty sure building more roads isn't the answer. Even electric cars aren't the answer. Our roads that are currently filled with oil powered cars will just move to electric cars and then we'll still just have the same or more gridlock.

We need think differently about how we approach transport, both on an individual level and on a national level. Some people will need to continue to drive but we need to create better options for people.

To be fair, I drive an SUV, drive to work each day (dropping the kids at school on the way) and would drive to the supermarket down the road. I need to change that behavior. The kids getting older will help with that as they will be able to bike to school with me on my way to work. One we do that, we will all be fitter and happier I'm sure.