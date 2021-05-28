Interesting article in the NYT:
Can Removing Highways Fix America’s Cities?
“As recently as a decade ago,” said Peter D. Norton, a transportation historian at the University of Virginia, “every transportation problem was a problem to be solved with new roads.” Now, the impacts of those roads are beginning to enter the equation.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/05/27/climate/us-cities-highway-removal.html?
We're in a different country with different problems - but also many similarities.
Perhaps we've also been seeing upsides, ignoring downsides, and a rethink is needed.