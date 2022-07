Geektastic: I did use it and the bike seems fine.



I noted that BP have a habit of skipping 95 altogether and offering only 91 and 98 at many locations.

Yeah that's really annoying, for a while it left only Z and an overpriced challange that became a caltex but was still a ripoff around here with 95, so Z could basically do what they wanted with the price so long as it was less than 98 from the actual fuel companies. One of the BPs relented and started to do 95 because everyone complained about the 98 price which is not needed for most cars.

Still so few offer all 3 grades. Its a ripoff for fuel on the shore compared to south auckland with their NPD there selling 100 for less than 95 costs on the shore.

I am dreading if NZ does that backwards stupid thing the UK has done with forcing ethenol in fuel, but they seem to be intent in killing off cars over there so I guess thats just another way they're achieving it, all while costing people even more along the way.