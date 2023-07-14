They may or may not be a good people, but they are certainly running it as a business, and not a regulated charity.
It's gotten some bad reviews
- lack of transparency
- not a non-profit
- only VIP winners win
- can't cancel membership
- some cars are replicas
These guys are a For Profit Company that used to be called Visual1 Investments Pty Ltd before changing their name to Classics for a Cause Pty Ltd.
Dodgy thing is that they charge one of their donor charities 'Young Veterans' to run their raffles and then claim to give them $1,280,0000.
Sounds like one big tax scam.
Their business model is selling you a discounts package that you pay for than receive an entry into their trade promotion, all so that they don't have to run a real lottery with proper regulatory oversight.
Could just be a barrel full of their mates names.
On the subject converting something like a 1960's Mustang to a RHD may cost up to NZ $25,000, though you'll usually have a better end product than the original.
If you're looking for a RHD that's more reasonably priced, Americans will sometimes sell RHD cars, which for obvious reasons are not popular in the USA (with the exception of the Jeep Wrangler)
Here's just one of many website where a right-hand drive car will appear in the US (I'm not affiliated)
https://classiccars.com/listings/find?description=rhd
Many are just British or Japanese cars that were shipped to the US, so you may be better looking at UK classic car websites directly.
But occasionally there's an oddball, that'll show up, and is for a good price.