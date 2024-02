The heat reason is true.

Where the tracks have faults, (a cracked rail, misaligned track, perhaps recent work has been done but the ballast has not settled yet, there are many reasons) there will be a Temporary Speed Restriction, usually to 40kmh. These can also be 60 or 25kmh. You will see a small white sign at the start and end of the restriction (a “C” and “T” board respectively).

In addition, there is another category of TSR called “Temporary Heat Restrictions” or just “heats”. When the rail temperature reaches a predefined value (I believe it is 46°, don’t quote me on that), Train Control will declare the heats on in a specific area, and then Heat restrictions come into effect.

The issue at the moment is there are many TSRs on the network as a result of the considerable amount of work that was done over the Christmas shutdown. These TSRs, combined with the Heat restrictions, mean that the trains cannot run to time, and some must be cancelled. This has happened many days this summer but has not been a big news story until this week.



Cheers,

Joseph