I have a JVC head unit in my car which was installed new when we got the car. "Basic" double DIN, CD/radio/MP3 - Speakers are the factory units. No amps etc.

Has been working fine over the years, but have noticed lately that if I crank up the volume, the unit shuts off and then on again. If I leave the volume up it keeps shutting down, so I have to quickly adjust the volume down soon as it comes back.

Obviously I'm pushing the limits on something to cause this, but what exactly - head unit limit ? Speakers causing some issue to feedback to head unit (but doubt it) ?