Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Car theft: installing a second car horns helps.
kingdragonfly

11110 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#318149 20-Dec-2024 18:19
Send private message

This video talks about Classic Holden/HSV, but apparently affects trucks/utes quite a bit also. I guess because these are tall, and easier to get access from underneath.

Tip of the day: car thieves reach in wheel well, and cut wire to horn, so that only lights are flashing when they break in.

So install a second horn to your existing horn relay (if possible) to make it harder to steal.

I checked and horn laws are pretty loose in New Zealand. You can't use a bell, siren or whistle, and a vague statement that "It should not make an unnecessary or unreasonably loud, harsh or shrill noise."

How to Wire a Second Horn to an Existing Relay

1) Check the Relay's Current Rating: Look at the specifications of your existing horn relay (often labeled on the relay itself or in your vehicle’s manual).

Ensure it can handle the combined current draw of both horns. For example, if each horn draws 5 amps, the relay should support at least 10 amps, with some margin.

2) Wire the Second Horn: Identify the wire running from the relay to the existing horn (typically the "output" terminal of the relay).

Splice a new wire into this circuit and connect it to the positive terminal of the second horn.

Connect the negative terminal of the second horn to the vehicle's ground (chassis).

3) Test the Setup:

Press the horn button to ensure both horns sound simultaneously.

If the relay trips or does not work, it may not be able to handle the increased load, and you'll need to upgrade the relay.

Classic Holden/HSVs being stolen daily using this cheap eBay tool

CarExpert

Create new topic
hsvhel
1226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3322894 20-Dec-2024 20:15
Send private message

You can also lock out the OBD port, speaking from a Holden/HSV perspective.

 

it's already started here with thefts in this method.  

 

OBDSync can stop the port side, but the horn bypass is 100% recommended

 

 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 



Goosey
2802 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3322935 21-Dec-2024 08:45
Send private message

I’m guessing the issue is “no immobiliser”?

 

 

 

anyone without an ignition immobiliser and has a decent cool car should be carrying the 1990’s trusty “steering wheel lock” and to avoid being stolen towed away should also think about other suitable measures like wheel clamps and garage door locks.

kingdragonfly

11110 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3322937 21-Dec-2024 09:00
Send private message

Regarding ODB immobiliser deactivators, it looks like each one attack only a small range of target vehicles and always before year 2008. I guess that explains why thieves are targeting specific models.

Given how specific these models are, I don't see a legitimate garage or locksmith buying these, and only useful for roaming specialist thieves.

Ironically I didn’t see mention of old Holden's but maybe Holden used a Bosch system. Or maybe the manufacturer ran out of supply.

Even Amazon sells OBD immobiliser deactivators. The item descriptions and text on device leave out the word "immobiliser" Both markets use the word "deactivator"

So yeah, if I owned one of these early models, I'd install a buy a OBD universal lock (easy and cheap) or double check if horn accessible from outside.
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio Giulia 2017-2023
  • Atenza
  • Audi A2/A3/A4/A6
  • Axela
  • Mazda 2 Or Similar
  • Mazda 3 Or Similar
  • Porsche Cayenne (Petrol,Old Model)
  • Seat Cordoba
  • Seat Ibiza
  • Skoda Fabia
  • Skoda Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia Ii
  • Skoda Roomstar
  • Skoda Scout
  • Skoda Superb (Up To 2008)
  • Vw Beetle
  • Vw Caddy (From 2000 Onwards)
  • Vw Eos / Tiguan
  • Vw Golf Iv / Bora (From 2000 Onwards)
  • Vw Passat 3bg (Up 2004 - Except 2.5 V6)
  • Vw Polo (From 2000 Onwards)
  • Vw T4 (From 2000 Onwards)



hsvhel
1226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3323060 21-Dec-2024 19:21
Send private message

kingdragonfly: Regarding ODB immobiliser deactivators, it looks like each one attack only a small range of target vehicles and always before year 2008. I guess that explains why thieves are targeting specific models.

Given how specific these models are, I don't see a legitimate garage or locksmith buying these, and only useful for roaming specialist thieves.

Ironically I didn’t see mention of old Holden's but maybe Holden used a Bosch system. Or maybe the manufacturer ran out of supply.

Even Amazon sells OBD immobiliser deactivators. The item descriptions and text on device leave out the word "immobiliser" Both markets use the word "deactivator"

So yeah, if I owned one of these early models, I'd install a buy a OBD universal lock (easy and cheap) or double check if horn accessible from outside.

 

  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio Giulia 2017-2023
  • Atenza
  • Audi A2/A3/A4/A6
  • Axela
  • Mazda 2 Or Similar
  • Mazda 3 Or Similar
  • Porsche Cayenne (Petrol,Old Model)
  • Seat Cordoba
  • Seat Ibiza
  • Skoda Fabia
  • Skoda Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia Ii
  • Skoda Roomstar
  • Skoda Scout
  • Skoda Superb (Up To 2008)
  • Vw Beetle
  • Vw Caddy (From 2000 Onwards)
  • Vw Eos / Tiguan
  • Vw Golf Iv / Bora (From 2000 Onwards)
  • Vw Passat 3bg (Up 2004 - Except 2.5 V6)
  • Vw Polo (From 2000 Onwards)
  • Vw T4 (From 2000 Onwards)

 

I'm speaking specifically for Holden/HSV VE to VF. We can lock out the OBD in the BCM amongst other things

 

Prior models have physical intervention methods. 

 

The horn wiring location for Holden is a bit of poor planning situation

 

Agree with you on the universal lock on other models.  The list is a bit concerning




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright