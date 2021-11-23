Hi Geekzoners

Heads up for some Black Friday deals that we're running on 1st Domains this week. Full disclosure, I work for Voyager and 1st Domains.

We haven't announced this particular deal yet, but if you're needing to register some domain names, wait until Friday, because we're dropping the price of .nz and .com to $19.95 + GST for three days. (Keep it a secret until then!)

See all the deals and offer terms here: https://1stdomains.nz/blackfriday/

Deal One - Get a $5 credit for each domain name transferred to 1st Domains this week.

Starts: Now

Ends: 11:59pm Tuesday 30 November





Deal Two - Get 50% off web hosting (just $49.50 per year)

Starts: Now

Ends: 11:59pm Tuesday 30 November

Deal Three - $19.95 .nz and .com domain names - 3 days only.

Starts: 10am Friday 26 November

Ends: 11:59pm Sunday 28 November

Deal Four - 1 Year free email hosting with every domain registration (1 Mailbox plan, worth $33)

Starts: 10am Monday 29 November

Ends: 11:59pm Tuesday 30 November

Happy Black Friday deal hunting! (I'm in the market for a new TV!)



Lee