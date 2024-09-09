Hi guys,
Just saw this at PB:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBDBEL4883660/Belkin-USB-C--Thunderbolt-3-Dock-Pro-for-Mac--PC-w?qr=banner_common_space_x_13601
Looks like a good deal, normal RRP is north of $200+, tempting to get one myself
This has mixed reviews on PB Tech, but I bought one on Friday and have been using it since then with my Lenovo Windows laptop and my M1 MacBook Pro, and it's been rock-solid. I have a single 4K monitor attached with a DisplayPort cable, with a whole bunch of USB devices. No complaints so far.
Nice dock, I've just done some Googling - this dock doesn't look like it'll over come the 2 external monitor (with the lid open) restriction on the non-pro units of Apple Silicon.
Would be happy to be corrected though.
