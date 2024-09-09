Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsBelkin USB-C Thunderbolt 3 dock pro - $99 for a limited time
mrgsm021

1480 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 262

Trusted

#316028 9-Sep-2024 15:02
Send private message

Hi guys,

 

Just saw this at PB:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBDBEL4883660/Belkin-USB-C--Thunderbolt-3-Dock-Pro-for-Mac--PC-w?qr=banner_common_space_x_13601

 

Looks like a good deal, normal RRP is north of $200+, tempting to get one myself

Create new topic
Johnk
834 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 190

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280441 9-Sep-2024 15:51
Send private message

Nice spot!

I have one of these on my desk at work, just grabbed one for home.

Cheers



amanzi
Amanzi
1320 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 311

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280445 9-Sep-2024 16:03
Send private message

This has mixed reviews on PB Tech, but I bought one on Friday and have been using it since then with my Lenovo Windows laptop and my M1 MacBook Pro, and it's been rock-solid. I have a single 4K monitor attached with a DisplayPort cable, with a whole bunch of USB devices. No complaints so far.

turtleattacks
946 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 254

Trusted

  #3280525 9-Sep-2024 17:23
Send private message

Nice dock, I've just done some Googling - this dock doesn't look like it'll over come the 2 external monitor (with the lid open) restriction on the non-pro units of Apple Silicon. 

 

Would be happy to be corrected though. 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 