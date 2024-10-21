Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kogan Mobile Extra Large 365 Day SIM Plan $250 (32GB Per Month, Unlimited Calls/Texts NZ/AU) @ Kogan (Ends 3/11, Activate by 31/12)
Wakrak

1670 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#317485 21-Oct-2024 11:38
Buy Kogan Mobile Prepay Voucher Code: EXTRA LARGE (365 Days | 32GB Per Month) Online | Kogan.com

 

  • Get 48% OFF this plan!~
  • Activate this plan by 31/12/2024!
  • 32GB of data per month
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand
  • Fast 5G network speeds
  • That's equivalent to $20.83 per month*

Kogan Mobile’s October offer is valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Personal use only. Existing customers will need to purchase a discounted plan. After 365 days, plans will automatically recharge at the regular price and will continue to automatically renew on your renewal date. You can cancel auto-renew at any time. Offer available on Kogan Mobile prepay EXTRA LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59PM NZDT 03/11/2024 unless sold out prior or extended. A Kogan Mobile SIM card must be ordered from www.kogan.com/nz/ or www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/ before a Prepay Plan can be activated. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. Vouchers expire at 11:59PM NZDT on 31/12/2024. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher.

 

The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59PM NZDT on 03/11/2024. Voucher expires at 11:59PM NZDT on 31/12/2024. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.

 

Credit: Cheapies

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3

ajw

ajw
1927 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299389 21-Oct-2024 11:45
They are also doing a promotion on yearly mighty mobile plans.

 

 

 

https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/

 
 
 
 

Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3299438 21-Oct-2024 11:59
I'll 100% be buying that tonight. Going to move wife off her 3x more expensive plan that doesn't get as much data lol. 

Wakrak

1670 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299449 21-Oct-2024 13:08
New link

 

Buy Kogan Mobile Prepay Voucher Code: EXTRA LARGE (365 Days | 32GB Per Month) Online | Kogan.com



jonathan18
7411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3299470 21-Oct-2024 14:13
Fingers crossed this isn’t their last discounted offer in the next few weeks, as I’m relying on being able to buy renew my kids’ ‘large’ plans that were 50% off in mid-Nov last year (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=310687). No way they need 32GB a month! 

Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3299481 21-Oct-2024 14:38
jonathan18:

 

Fingers crossed this isn’t their last discounted offer in the next few weeks, as I’m relying on being able to buy renew my kids’ ‘large’ plans that were 50% off in mid-Nov last year (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=310687). No way they need 32GB a month! 

 

 

I don't think it will be, considering there is Labour weekend this week. There may be other offers. 

snj

snj
143 posts

Master Geek


  #3299510 21-Oct-2024 15:31
Very tempting (the last offer on the Extra Large was too), I just wish they'd offer eSIM like in Australia.

heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299512 21-Oct-2024 15:34
What's the porting experience like? I guess the question is how long does it typically take?




ajw

ajw
1927 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299520 21-Oct-2024 16:02
@heavenlywild

 

When I ported over to Kogan three months ago it took two hours for my number to port over.

 

 




aw

heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299524 21-Oct-2024 16:09
ajw:

 

@heavenlywild

 

When I ported over to Kogan three months ago it took two hours for my number to port over.

 

 

 

 

Any downsides to Kogan from your experience?




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1333 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299525 21-Oct-2024 16:15
heavenlywild:

 

Any downsides to Kogan from your experience?

 

 

It's not possible to call overseas (except Australia) without using an international pack. This is not unique to Kogan, but it is still annoying. I'd love to be able to make a quick call to somewhere except Australia and just use casual rates for that call. Grizzle grizzle moan moan.

 

Apart from that, everything works just fine.




r0bbie
238 posts

Master Geek


  #3299526 21-Oct-2024 16:19
Gurezaemon:

 

heavenlywild:

 

Any downsides to Kogan from your experience?

 

 

It's not possible to call overseas (except Australia) without using an international pack. This is not unique to Kogan, but it is still annoying. I'd love to be able to make a quick call to somewhere except Australia and just use casual rates for that call. Grizzle grizzle moan moan.

 

Apart from that, everything works just fine.

 

 

 

 

How about data throttling? 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1333 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299527 21-Oct-2024 16:20
r0bbie:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

It's not possible to call overseas (except Australia) without using an international pack. This is not unique to Kogan, but it is still annoying. I'd love to be able to make a quick call to somewhere except Australia and just use casual rates for that call. Grizzle grizzle moan moan.

 

Apart from that, everything works just fine.

 

 

How about data throttling? 

 

 

I haven't noticed any, but most of my data usage is not that bandwidth-intensive. Tethering works fine as well.




ajw

ajw
1927 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299536 21-Oct-2024 16:55
heavenlywild:

 

ajw:

 

@heavenlywild

 

When I ported over to Kogan three months ago it took two hours for my number to port over.

 

 

 

 

Any downsides to Kogan from your experience?

 

 

Im happy with them so far but Im not a large data user.

Scott3
3902 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3299655 21-Oct-2024 20:45
heavenlywild:

 

Any downsides to Kogan from your experience?

 



Add on data is extremely expensive if you run out:

https://koganmobile.co.nz/add-ons/data-add-ons/

 


(might buy $5 starter pack to have on standby)

 

Used to have no reply's to short code's, but got that ability recently.

It uses Vodafone's network so will have the same strengths and weaknesses. (i.e. minimal coverage inside kelly taltons cafe, where two degrees has strong coverage).

Somewhat limited roaming options compared to the larger carriers (only two options, and not much date on either).

Roaming required a bunch of setting changes to get it to work (that said, the support was great to get it running).

No international calling without a pack. (excl Aust).

KiwiSurfer
1388 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299812 22-Oct-2024 10:57
Scott3:

 

Add on data is extremely expensive if you run out:

https://koganmobile.co.nz/add-ons/data-add-ons/

 

 

That is worth keeping in mind. I used to be with Kogan and this is what pushed me back to other providers -- I ended up spending more on the extra data packs than I saved on the main plans (even at 50% off). Either just over-provision to higher plans if possible -- or perhaps have a second SIM with a provider with cheap data options you can tap into when you run out of data on your Kogan SIM.

 1 | 2 | 3
