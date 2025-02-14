This was on cheapies at Noel Leeming for $299 delivered. I noticed the same price direct from Bose NZ so ordered from them. Delivered by DHL with live map tracking the very next day!
Sign up for emails and you get 10% off from Bose website on top of that.
Thanks OP for this post. Paid $269.96 including delivery
For anyone (like me) that kicked themselves for missing out on this deal, JB Hifi have them for $298 at the moment. The Bose store has them for $298.95 with free delivery but with the 10% off Welcome discount I got them for $269.06
$248.95 via Student Beans (happy to provide a code ($50 off $160) if you private message me, it's not a referral)
Thanks for this. A pair ordered.
Wakrak:
Bose 30% Student Discount | Mar 2025 Student Beans Code
Can you please send me the code. Hope it can apply to ultra as well.
cb1:
FYI - very prompt delivery from the Bose Store - I ordered mine Monday night and it was delivered this morning. Was sent a WhatsApp message from DHL with options to change from 'signature required' to leave at xxx and link to a webpage which showed where the courier was.
maxeon:
Check inbox.
Anyone else, best to message me. I have notifications turned off for this thread.