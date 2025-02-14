Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and DealsBose Quietcomfort SC $299 orig price $550
johno1234

2850 posts

Uber Geek


#318713 14-Feb-2025 08:40
This was on cheapies at Noel Leeming for $299 delivered. I noticed the same price direct from Bose NZ so ordered from them. Delivered by DHL with live map tracking the very next day!

 

 

maxeon
1279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342780 14-Feb-2025 09:29
Sign up for emails and you get 10% off from Bose website on top of that. 

 

Thanks OP for this post. Paid $269.96 including delivery



cb1

cb1
337 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3356991 24-Mar-2025 20:16
For anyone (like me) that kicked themselves for missing out on this deal, JB Hifi have them for $298 at the moment. The Bose store has them for $298.95 with free delivery but with the 10% off Welcome discount I got them for $269.06




cb

Wakrak
1714 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3357047 24-Mar-2025 20:58
$248.95 via Student Beans (happy to provide a code ($50 off $160) if you private message me, it's not a referral) 

 

Bose 30% Student Discount | Mar 2025 Student Beans Code



shim99
104 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3357439 26-Mar-2025 12:34
Thanks for this. A pair ordered. 

maxeon
1279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3357443 26-Mar-2025 12:47
Wakrak:

 

$248.95 via Student Beans (happy to provide a code ($50 off $160) if you private message me, it's not a referral) 

 

Bose 30% Student Discount | Mar 2025 Student Beans Code

 

 

 

 

Can you please send me the code. Hope it can apply to ultra as well. 

cb1

cb1
337 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3357451 26-Mar-2025 13:16
cb1:

 

For anyone (like me) that kicked themselves for missing out on this deal, JB Hifi have them for $298 at the moment. The Bose store has them for $298.95 with free delivery but with the 10% off Welcome discount I got them for $269.06

 

 

FYI - very prompt delivery from the Bose Store - I ordered mine Monday night and it was delivered this morning. Was sent a WhatsApp message from DHL with options to change from 'signature required' to leave at xxx and link to a webpage which showed where the courier was.




cb

Wakrak
1714 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3357452 26-Mar-2025 13:28
maxeon:

 

Wakrak:

 

$248.95 via Student Beans (happy to provide a code ($50 off $160) if you private message me, it's not a referral) 

 

Bose 30% Student Discount | Mar 2025 Student Beans Code

 

 

 

 

Can you please send me the code. Hope it can apply to ultra as well. 

 

 

 

 

Check inbox.

Anyone else, best to message me. I have notifications turned off for this thread. 

