TP-Link Tapo WiFi Security Cameras: C201 - 3 for A$68.20 (NZ$74.13), C200 2pk - 3 for A$134.07 (NZ$145.73) Delivered @ Amazon AU
C201(amazon.com.au)

 

  • Features 1080p high-definition video, providing users with clear and detailed footage
  • The device offers 360 degree horizontal and 114 degree vertical range
  • With advanced night vision up to 40 feet allows users to monitor their homes around the clock
  • Motion detection and alerts technology to send instant notifications
  • Equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker

C200 pack of 2(amazon.com.au)

 

  • Records every image in crystal-clear 1080p definition
  • Pan and tilt 360 degree horizontal and 114 degree vertical range
  • Provides a visual distance of up to 30 feet
  • Motion detection and notifications
  • Trigger light and sound effects to frighten away unwanted visitors

Credit: TP-Link Tapo Wi-Fi Security Cameras: C201 - 3 for $65.25, C200 2-pack × 3 for $128.25 Delivered @ Amazon AU - OzBargain

