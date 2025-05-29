C201(amazon.com.au)
- Features 1080p high-definition video, providing users with clear and detailed footage
- The device offers 360 degree horizontal and 114 degree vertical range
- With advanced night vision up to 40 feet allows users to monitor their homes around the clock
- Motion detection and alerts technology to send instant notifications
- Equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker
C200 pack of 2(amazon.com.au)
- Records every image in crystal-clear 1080p definition
- Pan and tilt 360 degree horizontal and 114 degree vertical range
- Provides a visual distance of up to 30 feet
- Motion detection and notifications
- Trigger light and sound effects to frighten away unwanted visitors