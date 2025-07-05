Lot of subscriptions showing for 99 cents a month for two months in Prime Video at moment.

MGM+ and Liongates+ are at this price also.

Rental of new releases are $3.99 or less, 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once started.

On Apple TV the same movies are $7.99 to rent so half price.

Don’t know how long they will be at these prices, as google search shows Prime day 8-11 July, but the specials are already showing on TV.

Can get more info here, has Apple TV 50% off and 75% off Bein Sports.

Everything clicked on has expiry of offer 14 July.