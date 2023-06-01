Handsomedan

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65612691
I would imagine the majority of sales are in AU, as they have the larger population, but it's a good number so far.
Can anyone remember what the U20 FIFA WC ticket sales were like when it was held here?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
"Organisers of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, which starts in 50 days, say they are closing in on one million ticket sales.
More than 850,000 have been sold for the event in Australia and New Zealand.
"2023 is going to be a landmark moment for women's football," said Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura.
The World Cup, which features 32 nations, including England and the Republic of Ireland, starts on 20 July with the final on 20 August."
Great stuff innnit. I'm booked for a few games. My favourite teams seem to be based elsewhere so attendance is more based on a random assortment of convenient times. I'll probably end up watching uzbekistan vs vatican city or something.
My lad is excited but mostly because he's picked up some stadium work which = $$$.
And I just found out some friends are heavily involved in the opening ceremony. They're planning something literally 'huge' so I don't think I'll see them until its over.
Exactly how?!
https://www.fifa.com/tournaments/womens/womensworldcup/australia-new-zealand2023/tickets
https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/womens/womensworldcup/australia-new-zealand2023/tickets
Volunteering for most of the games in Wellington, so hopefully will get to watch a few as well 😀