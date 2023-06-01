Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSports50 Days to go and FIFA say 850,000 WWC tickets have been sold
Handsomedan

5561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#305740 1-Jun-2023 09:21
Send private message quote this post

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65612691

 

I would imagine the majority of sales are in AU, as they have the larger population, but it's a good number so far. 

 

Can anyone remember what the U20 FIFA WC ticket sales were like when it was held here? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Create new topic
Handsomedan

5561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3083151 1-Jun-2023 09:22
Send private message quote this post

"Organisers of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, which starts in 50 days, say they are closing in on one million ticket sales.

 

 

More than 850,000 have been sold for the event in Australia and New Zealand.

 

 

 

 

 

"2023 is going to be a landmark moment for women's football," said Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura.

 

The World Cup, which features 32 nations, including England and the Republic of Ireland, starts on 20 July with the final on 20 August."




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
elpenguino
2798 posts

Uber Geek


  #3083187 1-Jun-2023 10:40
Send private message quote this post

Great stuff innnit. I'm booked for a few games. My favourite teams seem to be based elsewhere so attendance is more based on a random assortment of convenient times. I'll probably end up watching uzbekistan vs vatican city or something.

 

My lad is excited but mostly because he's picked up some stadium work which = $$$.

 

And I just found out some friends are heavily involved in the opening ceremony. They're planning something literally 'huge' so I don't think I'll see them until its over.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Kookoo
663 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3083238 1-Jun-2023 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Exactly how?!

 

https://www.fifa.com/tournaments/womens/womensworldcup/australia-new-zealand2023/tickets

 

 

 




Hello, Ground!



wellygary
7173 posts

Uber Geek


  #3083239 1-Jun-2023 12:00
Send private message quote this post

https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/womens/womensworldcup/australia-new-zealand2023/tickets

 

"A planned maintenance on the evening of 31 May will have the ticketing portal closed for approximately 24 hours."

 

 

 

 

elpenguino
2798 posts

Uber Geek


  #3083240 1-Jun-2023 12:02
Send private message quote this post

https://accessw.tickets.fifa.com/pkpcontroller/wp/FWWC23Maint/index_en.html?queue=02-FWWC23-FCFS-PROD

 

 

 

We are currently performing maintenance on the ticketing portal. Please come back later.

 

Thank you for your understanding.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

allan
1830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083247 1-Jun-2023 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Volunteering for most of the games in Wellington, so hopefully will get to watch a few as well 😀

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 