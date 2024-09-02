Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lchiu7

#315961 2-Sep-2024 16:20
I am surprised that nobody has started a thread on this topic already unless I missed it.

 

I have been watching with some interest and my initial reaction is, the TV coverage does not seem to be as good as for the last America's Cup.

 

 

 

Just to check I reviewed the last race of the AC in 2017

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/iJEN4yktEHc?si=iXRweebQNHOmxK1n

 

 

 

and to me at least, the coverage appears to be better with more  stats, clearer on board video and cool graphics like the wind turbulence impact the trailing boat.  Here is an example showing the wind graphic

 

 

 

 

I wonder who the host  broadcaster was in Bermuda versus in Barcelona.

MyFriendAutism
  #3278364 2-Sep-2024 18:57
The commentary is certainly under whelming. Stephen Mcivor as lead is out of his depth when it comes to the finesse of AM sailing, far too much dead air.

 
 
 
 

davidcole
  #3278383 2-Sep-2024 20:26
Just as well the races are only 20-25 mins now and not the 3 hours for days of old




thermonuclear
  #3278389 2-Sep-2024 21:00
This may be controversial but the current class/design of AC boats just leave me cold. A couple of minutes interest at the start while they sort out which boat is going to lead the other boat around the course for half an hour.

 

The technology might be impressive but it's just not that interesting to watch a relatively featureless chunk of carbon fibre with a sail, barely in contact with the ocean, hoon up and down. No sailors to be seen as they hide in the hull.

 

They've killed off what used to be a quite exciting event to watch. Not unhappy that they took it offshore with what it's become. Wouldn't be bothered if Team New Zealand lost the cup, sorry to say.

 

 



lchiu7

  #3278392 2-Sep-2024 21:08
I'll have to agree to that. Watching the other race from 2017 those catamarans were so much more fun to watch. There was so much more drama in the races.




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3278417 3-Sep-2024 07:06
I have zero interest in cats and while foiling monohulls are interesting, it's not sailing. The crew are now just driving similar machines around a course. I stopped watching the car racing in Australia when they effectively banned Nissan from the competition, as it was no longer about innovation, but about conforming to a specific class/design.

 

The biggest issue I have is with having a challenger lined up. IIRC, the challenger sets the type of boats that will be used (and I believe there is a fixed timeframe as well). Currently, the whole thing is set up to maintain control of the class/design and programme, all for commercial gain.

GV27
  #3278419 3-Sep-2024 07:23
It was fun when there was a chance the boats might get up on the foils. I was all for foiling monos but they've been played out now, Sail GP has taken the novelty of the foiling thing away and a lot of the yachting world would probably welcome a return to the three hour races in monos like the IACC boats of the 2000s. 

 

Or foiling Js. If you can make foiling Js happen, then go hog-wild. 

 

On the coverage: the onboard cameras are awful. When there's water on the lens, they are borderline useless, but sometimes the picture is so pixelated you can't see anything anyway. Chromecasting it to an old TV in my garage was a real let-down, but every other sport I watch on it looks fine. 

davidcole
  #3278429 3-Sep-2024 08:47
GV27:

 

On the coverage: the onboard cameras are awful. When there's water on the lens, they are borderline useless, but sometimes the picture is so pixelated you can't see anything anyway. Chromecasting it to an old TV in my garage was a real let-down, but every other sport I watch on it looks fine. 

 

 

Chromecasting from where?  I've tried the threenow app, but it's quite pants compared to tvnz+ (lack of scrubbing etc), so I've gone back to recording it with nextpvr and consuming the recording in plex.




GV27
  #3278444 3-Sep-2024 08:58
davidcole:

 

Chromecasting from where?  I've tried the threenow app, but it's quite pants compared to tvnz+ (lack of scrubbing etc), so I've gone back to recording it with nextpvr and consuming the recording in plex.

 

 

YouTube account seems to have the races up reasonably fast (at least by the time I get around to watching them). 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3278446 3-Sep-2024 09:08
davidcole:

 

GV27:

 

On the coverage: the onboard cameras are awful. When there's water on the lens, they are borderline useless, but sometimes the picture is so pixelated you can't see anything anyway. Chromecasting it to an old TV in my garage was a real let-down, but every other sport I watch on it looks fine. 

 

 

Chromecasting from where?  I've tried the threenow app, but it's quite pants compared to tvnz+ (lack of scrubbing etc), so I've gone back to recording it with nextpvr and consuming the recording in plex.

 

 

I’ve been streaming it directly from the AC website - either to my iPad (if I’m lying in bed watching it during the night) or casting it via the iPad to our LG TV or by AirPlay to ATV (when I’m up in the morning).

 

The picture is good and you can watch it live or delayed. Scrub controls etc all work fine - especially if using the remote when watching on TV.




SCUBADOO
  #3278447 3-Sep-2024 09:17
We have been watching the races same morning at breakfast time on youtube.

I just Google e.g. last race. "louis vuitton cup day 4 youtube".

Handsomedan
  #3278451 3-Sep-2024 09:55
I've been finding it less exciting than in previous years, with slightly underwhelming footage, but I'm still watching. 
The starts are alternating between exciting and dead boring and the rest of the races are also the same - sometimes a few seconds or a minor mistake between a crushing victory and a split-second loss at a mark or even the finish line. 

The shifting winds are the killer though - these things don't move unless foiling and a loss of pressure leaves them dead in the water. It makes it boring and the delayed start times are a killer. Also the constant changes of merk placements and finish lines etc are confusing for the layman. If a course is set, surely they should leave it as is. 

All in all, I am left feeling a bit underwhelmed by the racing and the footage. 
I also agree with the comments on the McIvor-led commentary team. Not great. 




lchiu7

  #3278507 3-Sep-2024 10:29
It is certainly a lot less interesting than in 2017.About the only excitement recently has been TNZ being able to fix their boat that dropped off the crane and the race with American Magic which had  3 lead changes.




tdgeek
  #3278531 3-Sep-2024 11:38
I don't really have an issue with it, I prefer shorter races than hours of one race. Foiling or not, they still need to find the pressure and use strategy and to sail the boat well, that hasn't changed with foiling

 

Unlike SailGP where you can win or lose on turn 1, when it's a match race, its a race that a better "turn 1" isn't a general slam dunk win.

eracode
  #3278533 3-Sep-2024 11:45
tdgeek:

 

I don't really have an issue with it, I prefer shorter races than hours of one race. Foiling or not, they still need to find the pressure and use strategy and to sail the boat well, that hasn't changed with foiling

 

Unlike SailGP where you can win or lose on turn 1, when it's a match race, its a race that a better "turn 1" isn't a general slam dunk win.

 

 

Agree. I’m pretty interested and enjoying it - not a die-hard fan but have watched every race so far. Although the boat first across the start-line often wins, there have also been races where the lead has changed (and changed again) during the race.




davidcole
  #3278534 3-Sep-2024 11:52
I love it.  Been watching AC since Freemantle.   I do prefer the faster races.   And have seen a couple of races where a fluffed started can be brought back - which is great.

 

Hoping the technical gremlins that plague some of the boats get irons out.  Having a 1 boat race is a bit of a bad look.

 

 

 

 




