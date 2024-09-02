This may be controversial but the current class/design of AC boats just leave me cold. A couple of minutes interest at the start while they sort out which boat is going to lead the other boat around the course for half an hour.

The technology might be impressive but it's just not that interesting to watch a relatively featureless chunk of carbon fibre with a sail, barely in contact with the ocean, hoon up and down. No sailors to be seen as they hide in the hull.

They've killed off what used to be a quite exciting event to watch. Not unhappy that they took it offshore with what it's become. Wouldn't be bothered if Team New Zealand lost the cup, sorry to say.