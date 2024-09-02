I am surprised that nobody has started a thread on this topic already unless I missed it.
I have been watching with some interest and my initial reaction is, the TV coverage does not seem to be as good as for the last America's Cup.
Just to check I reviewed the last race of the AC in 2017
https://youtu.be/iJEN4yktEHc?si=iXRweebQNHOmxK1n
and to me at least, the coverage appears to be better with more stats, clearer on board video and cool graphics like the wind turbulence impact the trailing boat. Here is an example showing the wind graphic
I wonder who the host broadcaster was in Bermuda versus in Barcelona.