Must be some other Wellingtonions here!
What a game it was. A penally in the second half of extra time did it.
Kudos to BOP, though, as they played damn well.
Great game - what an advert for Provincial rugby. Didn't bother watching the ABs afterwards 🤣
Go Wellington!
To be honest, if not for a horrendous start BOP the result could have been comfortably in favour of BOP. I expected Wellington at home to be far too strong, given home advantage but credit to BOP.