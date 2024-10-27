Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NPC final Wgtn v BOP
linw

#317573 27-Oct-2024 08:57
Must be some other Wellingtonions here!

 

What a game it was. A penally in the second half of extra time did it.

 

Kudos to BOP, though, as they played damn well.

cshwone
  #3301960 27-Oct-2024 10:30
Great game - what an advert for Provincial rugby. Didn't bother watching the ABs afterwards 🤣

 
 
 
 

lchiu7
  #3302502 28-Oct-2024 15:33
Go Wellington!




networkn
Networkn
  #3302504 28-Oct-2024 15:57
To be honest, if not for a horrendous start BOP the result could have been comfortably in favour of BOP. I expected Wellington at home to be far too strong, given home advantage but credit to BOP. 

 

 

