I love me some baseball, been considering signing up to MLB TV as Im not getting enough games with the likes of Disney.
I read you dont need a VPN, can anyone confirm that who has or still has a subscription?
Not a member but reading some threads it works better OUTSIDE of the US because there is no local market blackout
If Sky or Disney get the rights however we COULD get a Local Market blackout in the future
Yep no problem signing up to MLB, personally I only have an audio subscription these days, full sub was getting a bit expensive for regular season.
No blackouts in NZ and you can watch daily recaps and condensed games with the MLB app. They also have a free game of the day. No sub required but you don't get to choose the game!
Last weekend all games were free.
They often have end of season deals which will allow you to watch post season and world series games.
how does the audio product work, is it free?
Im off work indefinitely, so I will likely watch all the major games. I saw one of the Subway Series via Disney/Espn but missed out on the rest. Im a bit of a Judge fan :-)
Audio sub is currently $US29.99/yr cf $US139.99 for full access. 2 of the 3 Subway Series games were free last weekend. I think you just need to create a logon to watch the free games, today was Braves vs Nationals. Try it tomorrow and see.
Audio sub is currently $US29.99/yr cf $US139.99 for full access. 2 of the 3 Subway Series games were free last weekend. I think you just need to create a logon to watch the free games, today was Braves vs Nationals. Try it tomorrow and see.
I watched Rockies vs Phillies today. The ump was terrible, bases split 1 n 3 and CR's arguable best batsman is struck out with a ball missing the plate by 6inches. Beck I think it was. He was filthy. They had more hits bit couldnt convert to runs/
So Texas plays Yankees later today?
If you're looking at the MLB website, remember today is yesterday in the States so that game is well over. 1.0 NYY
Next Yankees game is tomorrow @ 1240 our time, vs Rockies.
yeh but I was gonna watch it all the same, spoiler ;-p
I do like beating up on the Rockies as much as I like that part of the US.
I wish there was a way to change the schedule time zones...