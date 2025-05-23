Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsMLBTV, can kiwis sign up to it?
TeaLeaf

6264 posts

Uber Geek


#319700 23-May-2025 13:59
Send private message quote this post

I love me some baseball, been considering signing up to MLB TV as Im not getting enough games with the likes of Disney. 

I read you dont need a VPN, can anyone confirm that who has or still has a subscription?

Create new topic
nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3375995 23-May-2025 14:16
Send private message quote this post

Not a member but reading some threads it works better OUTSIDE of the US because there is no local market blackout

 

If Sky or Disney get the rights however we COULD get a Local Market blackout in the future

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
bmoff
158 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3375997 23-May-2025 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Yep no problem signing up to MLB, personally I only have an audio subscription these days, full sub was getting a bit expensive for regular season. 

 

No blackouts in NZ and you can watch daily recaps and condensed games with the MLB app. They also have a free game of the day. No sub required but you don't get to choose the game!

 

Last weekend all games were free.

 

They often have end of season deals which will allow you to watch post season and world series games.

 

 

TeaLeaf

6264 posts

Uber Geek


  #3376002 23-May-2025 14:35
Send private message quote this post

bmoff:

 

Last weekend all games were free.

 

 

wow, even without a paid subscription?

 

how does the audio product work, is it free?

Im off work indefinitely, so I will likely watch all the major games. I saw one of the Subway Series via Disney/Espn but missed out on the rest. Im a bit of a Judge fan :-)



bmoff
158 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3376006 23-May-2025 15:08
Send private message quote this post

TeaLeaf:

 

bmoff:

 

Last weekend all games were free.

 

 

wow, even without a paid subscription?

 

how does the audio product work, is it free?

Im off work indefinitely, so I will likely watch all the major games. I saw one of the Subway Series via Disney/Espn but missed out on the rest. Im a bit of a Judge fan :-)

 

 

Audio sub is currently $US29.99/yr cf $US139.99 for full access. 2 of the 3 Subway Series games were free last weekend. I think you just need to create a logon to watch the free games, today was Braves vs Nationals. Try it tomorrow and see.  

 

 

TeaLeaf

6264 posts

Uber Geek


  #3376056 23-May-2025 15:16
Send private message quote this post

bmoff:

 

Audio sub is currently $US29.99/yr cf $US139.99 for full access. 2 of the 3 Subway Series games were free last weekend. I think you just need to create a logon to watch the free games, today was Braves vs Nationals. Try it tomorrow and see.  

 

 

I watched Rockies vs Phillies today. The ump was terrible, bases split 1 n 3 and CR's arguable best batsman is struck out with a ball missing the plate by 6inches. Beck I think it was. He was filthy. They had more hits bit couldnt convert to runs/

 

So Texas plays Yankees later today?

bmoff
158 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3376060 23-May-2025 15:34
Send private message quote this post

TeaLeaf:

 

bmoff:

 

Audio sub is currently $US29.99/yr cf $US139.99 for full access. 2 of the 3 Subway Series games were free last weekend. I think you just need to create a logon to watch the free games, today was Braves vs Nationals. Try it tomorrow and see.  

 

 

I watched Rockies vs Phillies today. The ump was terrible, bases split 1 n 3 and CR's arguable best batsman is struck out with a ball missing the plate by 6inches. Beck I think it was. He was filthy. They had more hits bit couldnt convert to runs/

 

So Texas plays Yankees later today?

 

 

If you're looking at the MLB website, remember today is yesterday in the States so that game is well over. 1.0 NYY

 

Next Yankees game is tomorrow @ 1240 our time, vs Rockies.

TeaLeaf

6264 posts

Uber Geek


  #3376069 23-May-2025 16:18
Send private message quote this post

bmoff:

 

If you're looking at the MLB website, remember today is yesterday in the States so that game is well over. 1.0 NYY

 

Next Yankees game is tomorrow @ 1240 our time, vs Rockies.

 

 

yeh but I was gonna watch it all the same, spoiler ;-p

I do like beating up on the Rockies as much as I like that part of the US. 

I wish there was a way to change the schedule time zones...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright