Yep no problem signing up to MLB, personally I only have an audio subscription these days, full sub was getting a bit expensive for regular season.

No blackouts in NZ and you can watch daily recaps and condensed games with the MLB app. They also have a free game of the day. No sub required but you don't get to choose the game!

Last weekend all games were free.

They often have end of season deals which will allow you to watch post season and world series games.