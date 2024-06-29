Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UK / France travel - use NZ Visa or some other payment option / eSim
timmmay

20325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315279 29-Jun-2024 09:41
Send private message

We're in the UK for a few weeks then France for a week later this year. Any suggestions on while we're there whether we should put all payments directly on our NZ credit card or if we get some other option like a travel card or stored value card? It looks like we pay currency conversion fees plus a 2% transaction fee, less reward dollars, equals 1% transaction fee. We're not really too worried about 1% because most of the large payments like hotels will be done in advance.

 

Also, anyone been to these locations recently - is cash used much by small stores and subway / metro or is it mostly electronic now?

 

Also, based on this thread Airlo Europe plans looks like a good option for eSim. It looks like you can add data easily. Any recent experiences appreciated.

 

Update - questions largely sorted, I asked a follow-up question near the end of page 2. Likely to go with Giffgaf esim for the UK, if we run out of their roaming data in France we'll get Nomad short term esim.

l43a2
1773 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3254369 29-Jun-2024 10:11
Send private message

Hotels etc use NZ credit card, any other purchases grab a wise card and preload with the currencies (EURO) (Pounds) you need.

 

 

 

Wise has a helpful guide on Sims for UK/EU - https://wise.com/gb/blog/best-international-sim-card-uk





 
 
 
 

nova
229 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3254371 29-Jun-2024 10:14
Send private message

Typically credit cards are around the 2% fee on top of the interbank exchange rate. That exchange rate is the best you will get and there is no fee baked into it, so the credit card fee is all you need to account for. For example Kiwibank charge 1.85% and Amex 2.5%. But rewards offset this a little bit, so if you are using those the typical cost to you is about 1% (i.e. Kiwibank gives me 0.87% back in rewards and Amex 1.7%, so I'm slightly better off using Amex). If you got a wise card you could reduce your fees to around 0.5%, but with any travel card you need to be careful about hotels and rental cars putting holds on the card. Another thing to watch out for is when the merchant offers to let you pay in NZD, typically this comes at a bad exchange rate equating to at least a 3% fee

timmmay

20325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254379 29-Jun-2024 11:31
Send private message

Thanks both. Rewards is a good point - I get 1% cashback so the 2% fee is really 1%. Reducing that to 0.5% probably isn't worth the hassle of getting a Wise card.

 

Looks like getting a local UK eSIM you get more for your money and roaming to Europe so that's probably the way to go. Lyca Mobile does GBP5 Esim for 20GB for 30 days, including 12GB in Europe. That'd probably do.



nztim
3663 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3254409 29-Jun-2024 13:15
Send private message

Credit cards max out quickly with holds and if you use a wise card its real cash

If you don’t have travel rewards credit cards and you want to use Wise simply use the credit card for the hold then pay with your wise card at check out




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

johno1234
2543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3254538 29-Jun-2024 17:37
Send private message

Get Wise and top it up as required with euros or GBP and pay wave with your phone.

timmmay

20325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254547 29-Jun-2024 18:16
Send private message

johno1234: Get Wise and top it up as required with euros or GBP and pay wave with your phone.

 

It's looking like we'd save 0.5% of the transaction fee once rewards points are taken into account, which is likely below my threshold for bothering with this kind of thing. Is there any real need / benefit?

cb1

cb1
331 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3254550 29-Jun-2024 18:27
Send private message

Another vote for the Wise card. Use this link for free card, instead of $NZ14.

 

For (e)sim cards you could look at Simcorner. Use promo code SCEOFY30 for 30% discount until midnight tomorrow.

 

I used both the Wise card and a sim card last year for a 6 week trip in Europe - no issues.




cb



timmmay

20325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254555 29-Jun-2024 18:46
Send private message

cb1:

 

Another vote for the Wise card. Use this link for free card, instead of $NZ14.

 

For (e)sim cards you could look at Simcorner. Use promo code SCEOFY30 for 30% discount until midnight tomorrow.

 

I used both the Wise card and a sim card last year for a 6 week trip in Europe - no issues.

 

 

Thanks @cb1. Is the only advantage of Wise saving 0.5% transaction fees? Our bank is 2% less 1% reward points, Wise is 0.5%, so we'd only save 0.5%.

 

Did cash get used much in Europe or was it mostly cards?

cb1

cb1
331 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3254556 29-Jun-2024 18:56
Send private message

timmmay:

 

cb1:

 

Another vote for the Wise card. Use this link for free card, instead of $NZ14.

 

For (e)sim cards you could look at Simcorner. Use promo code SCEOFY30 for 30% discount until midnight tomorrow.

 

I used both the Wise card and a sim card last year for a 6 week trip in Europe - no issues.

 

 

Thanks @cb1. Is the only advantage of Wise saving 0.5% transaction fees? Our bank is 2% less 1% reward points, Wise is 0.5%, so we'd only save 0.5%.

 

Did cash get used much in Europe or was it mostly cards?

 

 

Remember it's transaction fees on every foreign exchange transaction. Once you get the card, keep an eye on the exchange rates and top up the card with NZ$ and exchange to GBP/Euros when it's a favorable rate. That will be the only transaction fee you get charged. Then spend GBP/Euros with no fees. Can top up each currency if required.

 

I used the card almost exclusively. Only exception was small convenience stores in Italy/ Our Finnish friends couldn't tell us what their note/coin demoninations were beacause they just used Google Pay for everything




cb

timmmay

20325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254558 29-Jun-2024 19:26
Send private message

Ok, thanks. Fixing the exchange rate could be useful. Whether the fees are on one large transaction or lots of small transaction probably makes no difference I'd have thought?

qwertee
693 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3254563 29-Jun-2024 19:49
Send private message

Sorry if this has been already actioned by you. A slight deviation of topic.
Let your bank know of your travel plans so they do not block your cards.

timmmay

20325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254570 29-Jun-2024 20:20
Send private message

qwertee:

Sorry if this has been already actioned by you. A slight deviation of topic.
Let your bank know of your travel plans so they do not block your cards.



Absolutely, I have a reminder for that, but appreciate you pointing that out 🙂

cb1

cb1
331 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3254576 29-Jun-2024 21:50
Send private message

timmmay:

Ok, thanks. Fixing the exchange rate could be useful. Whether the fees are on one large transaction or lots of small transaction probably makes no difference I'd have thought?



You'll have to check out the finer details but from what I've seen Wises exchange rate is usually better. Also doubt you'll earn any rewards on exchange rate fees.
Have a look at https://wise.com/nz/send-money/ for comparison




cb

hbngan
89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3254578 29-Jun-2024 22:20
Send private message

We just got back from UK/France a couple of weeks ago

We used 100% wise via paywave on phone. I had the physical card just in case but didn't need to use it

From food to subway/metro/buses , every one takes it., even small shops and mkts

Some places didnt take cash

The best thing , no surcharge on card/paywave

timmmay

20325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254601 30-Jun-2024 10:36
Send private message

Thanks very much cb1 and hbngan, very helpful. I think we'll get the wise card, probably good to have a backup card anyway.

