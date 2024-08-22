Chrisclarke:

Transiting in LAX - what's the latest situation with fluids etc in carry on bags? Any other transit tips (we have four hours I think).

I'd still follow the old liquid rules for the US and a lot of UK airports. Also make sure you have an ESTA as transit passengers still have to be process by US immigration. LAX can take upto 2 hours to cleam customs etc. I had to remove all liquids on my last UK and US trips earlier this year.

Do you have any status with Air NZ?

I feel I've seen somewhere the fluid restrictions have been relaxed in NZ - is that correct?

You don't need to remove liquids, but for most long haul flights with transit they still recommend you don't carry additional liquids over the old rules.

United - a brief look at their website suggests it might be a relative low service airline. Is this correct? If so, any tips or things we might take to make the trip more bearable!

I'd recommend a good pair of headphones, and load up a tablet with some media / books / magazines. I've flown united AKL -> SFO recently and their selection of films/tv was very lacking. LAX -> Heathrow should be full service with free food/drinks/alchol

If you're going take Duty Free check the retail prices in the UK as sometimes they are cheaper than NZ Duty free. Also don't buy in the US as it is often far more expensive than NZ prices. As you're transiting any duty free, including perfume, will need to be in a special sealed bag so make sure the store takes care of that.