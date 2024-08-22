Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Transiting in LAX and thoughts on United
Chrisclarke

195 posts

Master Geek


#315847 22-Aug-2024 07:44
I'm flying to the UK at short notice to visit a sick relative. Have managed to secure a couple of only moderately extortionate tickets, but travelling via LAX, which I haven't done for about 30 years (preference has been to travel via Asia). Flights are Air NZ ticketed, and Air NZ from CHC - AKL - LAX, but United code share for the LAX - LHR leg and return. As we've gotten older we've usually broken the journey with a stopover, but this time we need to get there fast, so no such luxury. Of course I can 'google' for information, which I will, but I'm time poor (leave tomorrow) and always appreciate the insights this forum throws up! I'm familiar with the Air NZ long haul economy product so relaxed about that, but have some questions that I'd appreciate the hive mind's view on!

 

  • Transiting in LAX - what's the latest situation with fluids etc in carry on bags? Any other transit tips (we have four hours I think).
  • Understand there are no public showers at LAX - is anyone aware of a lounge you can access while in transit (for a fee)?
  • I feel I've seen somewhere the fluid restrictions have been relaxed in NZ - is that correct?
  • United - a brief look at their website suggests it might be a relative low service airline. Is this correct? If so, any tips or things we might take to make the trip more bearable!

As always, I appreciate you sharing your experience!

 

 

 1 | 2
openmedia
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3274321 22-Aug-2024 08:00
  • Transiting in LAX - what's the latest situation with fluids etc in carry on bags? Any other transit tips (we have four hours I think).

I'd still follow the old liquid rules for the US and a lot of UK airports. Also make sure you have an ESTA as transit passengers still have to be process by US immigration. LAX can take upto 2 hours to cleam customs etc. I had to remove all liquids on my last UK and US trips earlier this year.

 

Do you have any status with Air NZ?

 

  • I feel I've seen somewhere the fluid restrictions have been relaxed in NZ - is that correct?

You don't need to remove liquids, but for most long haul flights with transit they still recommend you don't carry additional liquids over the old rules.

 

  • United - a brief look at their website suggests it might be a relative low service airline. Is this correct? If so, any tips or things we might take to make the trip more bearable!

I'd recommend a good pair of headphones, and load up a tablet with some media / books / magazines. I've flown united AKL -> SFO recently and their selection of films/tv was very lacking. LAX -> Heathrow should be full service with free food/drinks/alchol

 

If you're going take Duty Free check the retail prices in the UK as sometimes they are cheaper than NZ Duty free. Also don't buy in the US as it is often far more expensive than NZ prices. As you're transiting any duty free, including perfume, will need to be in a special sealed bag so make sure the store takes care of that.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 
 
 
 

nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3274333 22-Aug-2024 08:56
You still need an ESTA and clear immigration P.S this is the OFFICAL Site https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/ note there are lots of sites claiming to be ESTA charging huge fees, the official site should cost $20USD 

 

There now an Offsical ESTA App also

 

The good news is if you are transiting the states to another international flight you don't need to collect your bags, you still however need to clear immigration

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Chrisclarke

195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274337 22-Aug-2024 09:10
Really helpful - thank you. ESTAS submitted last night and already approved.

 

Have been considering reactivating my Koru membership (I have a heap of flights in the next 12 months, domestically and internationally, so probably worth it).

 

Looks like this would allow us to access the Star Alliance lounge at the Ton Bradley Terminal.

 

If I'm correct, we arrive at the Tom Bradley Terminal and depart from Terminal 7 - but once we're airside at terminal 7 we can make our way back to tom Bradley to access the lounge...

 

Can anyone confirm that this is the case?



nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3274400 22-Aug-2024 09:44
Chrisclarke:

 

If I'm correct, we arrive at the Tom Bradley Terminal and depart from Terminal 7 - but once we're airside at terminal 7 we can make our way back to tom Bradley to access the lounge...

 

 

All the terminals are linked now past security (completed during covid)

 

So, once you land and have cleared immigration you can go back through security at TBIT, find a lounge and relax

 

Then when time for your flight, just wander to T7 (about a 15-minute walk) - Note if you are in a lounge in TBIT you may not get boarding calls for flights in other temrinals

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3274411 22-Aug-2024 10:11
Koru club may also not be worth it, access to the star alliance lounge for Koru club members is only available on Air NZ operated flights so that's no lounge access in lax on your outbound to London and no access in London on your flight back to lax

 

to get access before your united flights you need to be gold or gold elite

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/partner-lounge-directory

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

wellygary
8222 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274420 22-Aug-2024 10:27
nztim:

 

Koru club may also not be worth it, access to the star alliance lounge for Koru club members is only available on Air NZ operated flights so that's no lounge access in lax on your outbound to London and no access in London on your flight back to lax

 

to get access before your united flights you need to be gold or gold elite

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/partner-lounge-directory

 

 

 

 

Star Alliance have paid access to their LAX lounge,  

 

looks like its $75 USD for up to 3 hours , which is pretty steep .. but what price on a decent shower after a long haul  :)

 

https://www.staralliance.com/en/star-lounge-detail?loungeDetailsForAirport=LAX

 

 

nova
236 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3274428 22-Aug-2024 10:50
Be careful with some of the paid lounges, as not all of them have showers. The Star Alliance lounge is nice, and quite close to security so won't be too far out of your way. There was a bit of a queue for showers when I was there last (15-20 min), but the showers were nice.The United product for long haul across the Pacific is pretty similar to Air NZ, so LAX - LHR is also probably also a better product than domestic United flights. On my last United flight they turned the cabin lights on for a mid flight snack, Air NZ always keep them off on overnight flights, so maybe take an eye mask?

 

Worth doing seat select for the United segments if you haven't already, you can do that by finding the United booking reference on your itinerary and going to the United airlines website direct (for code-share flights you generally can't do it through Air NZ but you can do it direct).



Chrisclarke

195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274433 22-Aug-2024 11:19
nztim:

 

Koru club may also not be worth it, access to the star alliance lounge for Koru club members is only available on Air NZ operated flights so that's no lounge access in lax on your outbound to London and no access in London on your flight back to lax

 

to get access before your united flights you need to be gold or gold elite

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/partner-lounge-directory

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks Tim. I'd read that too - but information elsewhere on the Air NZ website seemed contradictory. So I chatted with someone from air NZ using the chat function and they confirmed that access in LAX was permissible given the United flight is a codeshare (I downloaded the transcript!).

 

 I probably won't renew Koru membership if I can't use the lounge in LAX, so wonder if anyone has direct experience?

Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274438 22-Aug-2024 11:51
As a Koru Club member you would have access to the LAX Star Alliance Lounge.

 

I assume you are trying to take a second passenger into the lounge as well? If they are not a Koru member as well, you might run into issues and have to ask the lounge staff nicely. This can be tricky. 

Chrisclarke

195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274439 22-Aug-2024 11:55
Interesting - I'd probably be happy to pay for the +1 in this instance..

nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3274441 22-Aug-2024 12:06
We are all guessing the rules, the Air NZ site says Air NZ operated flights only, real world experience no one here seems to have, so you will have to see when you get to LAX




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274442 22-Aug-2024 12:10
In your situation you should be fine taking in a guest on the same flight as stated in the terms and conditions. However be prepared to have a discussion at reception as you are entering on a lounge membership from a foreign airline. 

Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274446 22-Aug-2024 12:25
 I got it wrong. I didn't realise you were connecting to a United operated flight. So no lounge access for you or a guest under Koru terms and conditions. I agree with Tim you can roll the dice to see if you will gain entry at reception as you bought a code share on an NZ ticket stock.

Chrisclarke

195 posts

Master Geek


  #3274450 22-Aug-2024 12:40
Agree with all the above.

I have about 12 other flights with AirNZ excluding this trip in the next 6 months so will renew Koru anyhow.

If I can’t blag my way in on the outward trip I’ll just pay - but try and claim back from Air NZ who advised access would be covered (specifically on the outbound journey) - and I said that my renewing membership was conditional on that access. Worth a try!

Thanks for the advice.

openmedia
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3274451 22-Aug-2024 12:59
nztim:

 

You still need an ESTA and clear immigration P.S this is the OFFICAL Site https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/ note there are lots of sites claiming to be ESTA charging huge fees, the official site should cost $20USD 

 

There now an Offsical ESTA App also

 

The good news is if you are transiting the states to another international flight you don't need to collect your bags, you still however need to clear immigration

 

 

Depends on the airport. I've had to collect and re-check my bags going via Houston




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

