Chrisclarke:

I'm flying to the UK at short notice to visit a sick relative. Have managed to secure a couple of only moderately extortionate tickets, but travelling via LAX, which I haven't done for about 30 years (preference has been to travel via Asia). Flights are Air NZ ticketed, and Air NZ from CHC - AKL - LAX, but United code share for the LAX - LHR leg and return. As we've gotten older we've usually broken the journey with a stopover, but this time we need to get there fast, so no such luxury. Of course I can 'google' for information, which I will, but I'm time poor (leave tomorrow) and always appreciate the insights this forum throws up! I'm familiar with the Air NZ long haul economy product so relaxed about that, but have some questions that I'd appreciate the hive mind's view on!
- Transiting in LAX - what's the latest situation with fluids etc in carry on bags? Any other transit tips (we have four hours I think).
- Understand there are no public showers at LAX - is anyone aware of a lounge you can access while in transit (for a fee)?
- I feel I've seen somewhere the fluid restrictions have been relaxed in NZ - is that correct?
- United - a brief look at their website suggests it might be a relative low service airline. Is this correct? If so, any tips or things we might take to make the trip more bearable!
As always, I appreciate you sharing your experience!