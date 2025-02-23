Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Movieman

3254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318807 23-Feb-2025 12:57
My wife and I have decided to visit family and friends in the UK in July/August. When we broached the idea; I'm getting on a bit, age wise, so I said that I really wasn't looking forward to flying for over 24 hours each way in economy seating. I have no problem with economy for short haul flights such as Australia and the Pacific Islands. Our last trip to the UK with Singapore Air was wearisome, and after a while, uncomfortable. This is no reflection on Singapore Air, they are an excellent airline, which we have used several times for previous UK trips.

 

After much agonizing over the price, and whether we should pay such a large amount of money (I am originally from Yorkshire 😁) for a flight; We decided that, as its likely to be our last UK trip, we would go Business Class with Emirates, and damn the expense (you can't take it with you).

 

I have always wanted to travel on an A380 double deck plane, so this trip will tick another bucket list item. The airline organize pick up to and from the airport, both in New Zealand and the UK, which is a nice touch and we have full use of Emirates airport lounge facilities at Sydney, Dubai and Manchester.

 

Apart from the two additions mentioned in the previous paragraph, we don't know what we can expect for the extra money. Anyone here had the pleasure of travelling BC with Emirates, or any other airline?




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - PlayStation 5 Console - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K 32gb (2nd Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K 32gb (1st Gen) TECH: iPhone 15 Plus, iPad Gen. 10

robjg63
4087 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3345907 23-Feb-2025 13:20
We sadly can't afford BC now🙁

 

Have a look at business on the Emirates 380 on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pSGdbLP3Eo

 

You need to check what planes they are flying on each part of the route - because it causes variations on how they are fitted out.

 

 

 

My wife and I went Business on Qatar in 2019. The first leg was in the Q-suite :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2u7BRGB4Y8

 

That really was outstanding - the leg from Doha to Europe was a more 'regular' business - which was still pretty good.

 

Can't compare that to Emirates business - but at the time it was rated 'world's best'.




Batman
Mad Scientist
29692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345911 23-Feb-2025 13:38
for a little more you can fly first class on Singapore Airlines when they have deals.

Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3345912 23-Feb-2025 13:51
I am fortunate to fly regularly on multiple Airlines' Business Class.

 

My favourite is Qatar Business; their Qsuite is outstanding and can turn into a double bed. That said, as mentioned previously, Qatar is notorious for plane swaps. You will 100% get it from AKL - DOH; due to the distance only the A350-1000 can complete that mission. From DOH onwards to the UK, it can be a lottery. There are >4 other types of Qatar medium/long haul Business class seats, and all are lie flat, but some are laid out 2-2-2 or 1-2-1. They have dine on demand but no chauffeur service. Excellent all round experience including luxurious lounges in Doha and London. 

 

If you choose Emirates A380 flights, you will get a consistent lie flat seat and high quality on board service and entertainment, good lounges and chauffeur service. Note some Emirates flights are on 777 planes and you want to avoid them because they generally are 2-3-2 and are angled flat instead of lie-flat. Only a few Emirates 777 jets have an updated lie-flat business seat.

 

For airlines that fly into NZ and to Europe with 1 stop, I quite like Qatar, Emirates, Singapore and Cathay.  I have had very poor experiences with Mainland Chinese Airlines and won't fly them in Business again.

 

Shop around and keep an out because there can be decent sales.



Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3345914 23-Feb-2025 13:55
I agree if you are lucky and strike a sale, First is the way to go. Leaving NZ the only airline that offers First year round is Emirates; Singapore offers during their Summer schedule Oct/Nov to March. First class lounges can be much nicer although the top Business class ones, e.g. Cathay's The Pier Business in Hong Kong, are top notch.

Movieman

3254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345916 23-Feb-2025 14:02
Asteros:

 

I am fortunate to fly regularly on multiple Airlines' Business Class.

 

My favourite is Qatar Business; their Qsuite is outstanding and can turn into a double bed. That said, as mentioned previously, Qatar is notorious for plane swaps. You will 100% get it from AKL - DOH; due to the distance only the A350-1000 can complete that mission. From DOH onwards to the UK, it can be a lottery. There are >4 other types of Qatar medium/long haul Business class seats, and all are lie flat, but some are laid out 2-2-2 or 1-2-1. They have dine on demand but no chauffeur service. Excellent all round experience including luxurious lounges in Doha and London. 

 

If you choose Emirates A380 flights, you will get a consistent lie flat seat and high quality on board service and entertainment, good lounges and chauffeur service. Note some Emirates flights are on 777 planes and you want to avoid them because they generally are 2-3-2 and are angled flat instead of lie-flat. Only a few Emirates 777 jets have an updated lie-flat business seat.

 

For airlines that fly into NZ and to Europe with 1 stop, I quite like Qatar, Emirates, Singapore and Cathay.  I have had very poor experiences with Mainland Chinese Airlines and won't fly them in Business again.

 

Shop around and keep an out because there can be decent sales.

 

 

We have actually booked our flights with Emirates through our travel agent who managed to save us $2600 on the normal fares. We did look into Qatar, but Emirates were more appealing for flight times, plus we really wanted to fly A380 which we have booked for all flights.

 

Thanks for your reply.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - PlayStation 5 Console - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K 32gb (2nd Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K 32gb (1st Gen) TECH: iPhone 15 Plus, iPad Gen. 10

robjg63
4087 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3345918 23-Feb-2025 14:11
You 'could' consider Emirates premium economy.

 

Half the price of business - but much nicer than economy and a bit more space and nicer service.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPaDlHNKP5k&t=64s

 

No pickups and lounge access though.

 

We booked it last year from Auckland to Madrid. Auckland to Dubai was great - but it was back onto economy from Dubai to Madrid - a bit of a come down.

 

Emirates didnt have any premium economy from Dubai to European routes at that time.

 

They introduced it at the end of last year and start of this year from Dubai to (from memory) Lyon, Bolgna, Zurich and Endinburgh.

 

Emirates dont seem to want to list the routes on their site though - annoyingly....




Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3345919 23-Feb-2025 14:12
Well done! The A380 has a nice onboard bar and depending on the flight, they have different drinks and snacks there (I've had some cakes and pastries that weren't brought through the cabin). It is at the back of the plane and I would suggest selecting seats well forward from it because it can get noisy and disturb the seats nearby.

 

In Dubai Airport, there are multiple Emirates lounges. Depending on your connecting flights, you can use Concourse A,B or C. The Concourse A lounge spans the entire length of the terminal (you won't cover the full lounge) and you can board the plane directly from it.

 

 

 

This is quite a useful summary of the Emirates Business Class experience:

 

https://www.executivetraveller.com/emirates-business-class-guide

 

 



Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3345920 23-Feb-2025 14:15
I think you are probably departing Christchurch, as you mentioned using the Sydney Lounge. If however you are departing Auckland, be aware that the Emirates Auckland lounge is closed until March/April for refurbishment.

Dingbatt
6737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345923 23-Feb-2025 14:21
Oh, I see you’ve booked now.

 

I was going to suggest you look at an extended layover in Dubai (Doha, Singapore, etc, as appropriate) if time allows. I know Emirates offer great hotel deals as part of your booking.

 

We did this (in Singapore) when we travelled to the UK last year. We were grateful for a night (or two) in a proper bed and a shower and non airline food. And most of all getting away from an aeroplane for a bit.

 

We certainly arrived in the UK far less ‘wrecked’ than in the past, because 24 hours, even in business class, gets tougher the more years advance.




Asteros
195 posts

Master Geek


  #3345924 23-Feb-2025 14:34
If you go to this link and search for your flights, it will display menu options, including the ability to order a dish, as well as everything else onboard:

 

 

 

https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345928 23-Feb-2025 15:12
We flew business class with Emirates in Oct 2023.

 

Everything was awesome, except for the NZ end of the pick up and drop off service.

 

Was handled by an outfit called Blacklane who stuffed us around to such an extent that they had Himself and I travelling in separate vehicles at one point. It was so stressful we cancelled it.




stevob
15 posts

Geek


  #3345978 23-Feb-2025 15:22
I'm from Yorkshire too!

 

Auckland-Dubai-Manchester with Emirates is the usual route I take, Premium Economy on the Auckland-Dubai leg, and business Dubai-Manchester and vice versa - all on the A380.

 

I'll be off early June and coming back to NZ as you're leaving.

 

I've found Emirates Business Class service to be exceptional, especially the lie flat seat.

 

Enjoy the experience, you will not be disappointed - safe travels :-)

 

 

Movieman

3254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345979 23-Feb-2025 15:23
Thanks to everyone for your invaluable replies.

 

Just to get things straight. We had booked before I opened this thread. I was just wanting some input on what to expect, but as is usual with the geek zone community, you went the extra mile. Thanks 😃




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - PlayStation 5 Console - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K 32gb (2nd Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K 32gb (1st Gen) TECH: iPhone 15 Plus, iPad Gen. 10

Senecio
2678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346000 23-Feb-2025 16:22
I flown Emirates BC a dozen or more times. Was even fortunate to fly 1st class Emirates from Dublin to Brisbane return which was a completely different experience.

 

The onboard experience was always very impressice with Emirates BC. The lounges are generally good, some were pretty basic if it wasn't one of Emirates primary locations but still perfectly fine. 

 

My only comment is that the lounges in Dubai are very busy. You can often find quieter and more comfortable areas in the general area of the airport.

Handle9
11172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346011 23-Feb-2025 17:16
I most recently flew BC on the a380 a couple of weeks ago on DXB to Munich.

 

You'll get a welcome drink when you board, then after takeoff they will come and take another drinks order and offer to make up the bed. They are basically just putting a topper on to make the bed a bit squishier but you can use it while sitting too.

 

The food is nice, the service is very good and you'll have a nice time. Do take advantage of the bar area to move around and get a change of scene, the 17 or (13 hour from Australia) epic gets old pretty quickly.

 

Do take advantage of the opportunity to have a shower in the lounge in DXB if you have time, It always makes a huge difference to me having a shower in between legs. The lounge in DXB is a bit of a zoo, they are very large but the upside is you will find a place to sit. The food there is ok without being great and the coffee isn't good.

 

The only real negatives are some of the a380s are getting a bit tired and the seat doesn't have the "wow" factor of some other business class seats. I was fortunate enough to fly BC on an Etihad a350 a while back and found that a superior seat/pod arrangement.

 

Also DXB is really really big and if you are down the end of a concourse you can be walking for miles. 

 

I'm sure you'll enjoy the flight and arrive in decent shape.

