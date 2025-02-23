My wife and I have decided to visit family and friends in the UK in July/August. When we broached the idea; I'm getting on a bit, age wise, so I said that I really wasn't looking forward to flying for over 24 hours each way in economy seating. I have no problem with economy for short haul flights such as Australia and the Pacific Islands. Our last trip to the UK with Singapore Air was wearisome, and after a while, uncomfortable. This is no reflection on Singapore Air, they are an excellent airline, which we have used several times for previous UK trips.

After much agonizing over the price, and whether we should pay such a large amount of money (I am originally from Yorkshire 😁) for a flight; We decided that, as its likely to be our last UK trip, we would go Business Class with Emirates, and damn the expense (you can't take it with you).

I have always wanted to travel on an A380 double deck plane, so this trip will tick another bucket list item. The airline organize pick up to and from the airport, both in New Zealand and the UK, which is a nice touch and we have full use of Emirates airport lounge facilities at Sydney, Dubai and Manchester.

Apart from the two additions mentioned in the previous paragraph, we don't know what we can expect for the extra money. Anyone here had the pleasure of travelling BC with Emirates, or any other airline?