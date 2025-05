phrozenpenguin: Your username check out :) This is not something that I had considered, even with extensive travel. If someone steals your phone, knows enough of your account details to get through user/pass to 2FA, and can bypass PIN protection on your physical sim card/manages to impersonate you enough to get a new sim, then you are probably being targeted for a specific reason, or should have other protection measures in place. But to answer your question: converting to esim is sensible, even for the fact that if you lose or your phone gets stolen, it should be easier to get an esim working in a new phone bought overseas, compared to physical sim (I haven't actually tried this though, so may be wrong).

there are better ways of having 2FA, as mentioned - e.g. authenticator, but not all places support them. But worth checking and moving if possible. Also consider now for some providers that getting incoming SMS (e.g. 2FA) counts as a billable charge, and that charge can be a "daily" rate, which can add up quickly if away for a while. So financially it might be in your interest to move to non SMS based 2FA. Safe travels and have fun.

Esim is almost as bad as a real sim as providers here do things like issue a QR code for them. Friend had to get someone authorized to waste their time to go to a store and get a QR code, and then they scanned that over a teams call to get back online with their replacement phone. At least it is possible but its not like a physical sim where you can take spares with you and hope that someone at the company can turn a spare prepay sim of the kids tablet or something into a real sim on your account when overseas.

Other telcos let you generate a new esim and invalidate an old one from within their apps, but as telcos here are slow to move off using their own SMS service as the second factor to log in, that would not work unless you had multiple sims on the account and got to choose where the auth SMS went to, which again slow to no action on sorting out by the telcos.