Hi all, I have searched the forums but not finding any existing answers for my case. So a new post.

Travelling to Queensland soon, and I will need access to mobile data (e.g. to access GPS, and using messaging platforms to contact friends/family over there etc. when we are out and about).

I tried to sign up to Circles.Life eSIM due to it being $17.50/m for 50GB (and on recommendation from a friend who has moved to Queensland and uses them), however we are having problems with their website validating my international (NZ) passport and wanted me to email them a photo of my passport - yeah right!

So, who has travelled to Australia recently and got an eSIM that was reasonably priced with generous data? Our priority is data over texting/calling.

I am there for 10 days. I could use 2degrees' roaming but at $8/day that would be $80...surely there's eSIM options that are cheaper.

Are there recommended providers that I could easily pick up an eSIM at Brisbane Airport on our way out?

Recalling from earlier threads that coverage can be patchy - we expect to stay within cities etc. apart from driving between cities. Unsure if our rental car comes with inbuilt navigation so again needing reliable mobile data on our phone for when out and about.

Thanks!