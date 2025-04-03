Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Travel (planes, train, cruise) Recommended eSIM provider for holiday in Australia?
caffynz

247 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#319215 3-Apr-2025 12:33
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, I have searched the forums but not finding any existing answers for my case. So a new post. 

 

Travelling to Queensland soon, and I will need access to mobile data (e.g. to access GPS, and using messaging platforms to contact friends/family over there etc. when we are out and about). 

 

I tried to sign up to Circles.Life eSIM due to it being $17.50/m for 50GB (and on recommendation from a friend who has moved to Queensland and uses them), however we are having problems with their website validating my international (NZ) passport and wanted me to email them a photo of my passport - yeah right! 

 

So, who has travelled to Australia recently and got an eSIM that was reasonably priced with generous data? Our priority is data over texting/calling.

 

I am there for 10 days. I could use 2degrees' roaming but at $8/day that would be $80...surely there's eSIM options that are cheaper. 

 

Are there recommended providers that I could easily pick up an eSIM at Brisbane Airport on our way out? 

 

Recalling from earlier threads that coverage can be patchy - we expect to stay within cities etc. apart from driving between cities. Unsure if our rental car comes with inbuilt navigation so again needing reliable mobile data on our phone for when out and about. 

 

Thanks! 

Create new topic
Senecio
2639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360127 3-Apr-2025 12:35
Send private message quote this post

I used Nomad the last time I went. I was really happy with it but I don't have any other experience to compare them against.

 

Nomad - International data eSIMs in 200+ destinations

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Behodar
10253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360128 3-Apr-2025 12:36
Send private message quote this post

I was there a month ago and there was a big sign at Brisbane airport for an Optus travel plan at something like $30 for 50 GB. It's probably not as cheap as some of those providers you've never heard of, but is probably easier to get up and running.

 

I didn't use it: I just put on 1 GB of roaming and used Wi-Fi for everything else.

djtOtago
1111 posts

Uber Geek


  #3360135 3-Apr-2025 12:57
Send private message quote this post

I've used https://www.airalo.com/ last time I was in Australia. Worked fine.
Note. Usually you can't activate the eSim until you are in the target country, and you usually need an internet connection to activate. I just connect to the airport's Wi-Fi to carry out the activation.



caffynz

247 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3360139 3-Apr-2025 13:17
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, some good ones for me to check out.

The Optus prepaid one seems the cheapest/best value so far at 60GB for AUD25 (speed capped at 150Mbps)
Airalo also does have a 10-day unlimited data for USD35... (Max speed capped at 3GB daily, then goes down to 1Mbps)

caffynz

247 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3360140 3-Apr-2025 13:19
Send private message quote this post

Also a noob question - do I flick my phone to flight mode so I don't activate my 2degrees' roaming in Australia?

 

Or what is the way to set this up, so I can access/use the eSIM, continue receiving texts to my NZ number, but use the eSIM for data? 

 

 

 

 

Senecio
2639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360141 3-Apr-2025 13:26
Send private message quote this post

You can turn off roaming at the SIM level. Disable roaming on you 2Degrees SIM before you leave the country.

Blurtie
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3360142 3-Apr-2025 13:26
Send private message quote this post

I was in Melb about a month ago and signed up with with Kogan Mobile.

 

Something like $15 for 50gb for a month... Looks like it's down to $10! https://www.koganmobile.com.au/plans/mobile/ 

 

Few things to note, you can only set it up once you've landed and cleared immigration - it will ask you for ID (I used my passport) and address - just used my hotel. Also, you have you contact the call center to cancel the monthly plan.. or you could roll the dice and add a temp Wise digital CC on the plan and delete it once your done.. but calling was fairly painless, would be better if you could do via the online account..



Batman
Mad Scientist
29653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360143 3-Apr-2025 13:35
Send private message quote this post

i joined Optus on their 1 mth free trial with unlimited data (or a very large amount anyway)

 

you might not be abke join until you get through immigration, it seems to know all your immigration details as you need to enter your passport exactly. i tried to hack it with my 1 month underaged child and it knows.

 

not sure if there is still a free trial

Oblivian
7258 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3360148 3-Apr-2025 13:53
Send private message quote this post

Fair warning.

 

Some providers don't like the disposal aspect of numbers/sims. And think you're signing up for a good time not a short time. Limiting the activation requirements to Australia based debit/c cards for ongoing charge if you stay etc. and not visitors via passport ID.

 

Coles for one.

 

Boost is fairly cheap and runs specials on 28day ones. Lets you use passport, and you can get it ready and bought before you leave. But activated there.

 

 

Create new topic





